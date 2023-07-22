“Don’t recognize my club anymore,” “It’s over” – Manchester United fans gutted as they question why 27-year-old does not start against Arsenal

The Manchester United faithful are reeling, left wondering why their new goalkeeper Andre Onana wasn't named in the starting XI against Arsenal.

The commitment shown by the 27-year-old African shot-stopper couldn't be clearer. Just hours after hopping off a plane from a whirlwind journey to join the Red Devils in the US, he was on the pitch, training with gusto.

Fresh from his medical clearance, the goalkeeper's seamless assimilation into the squad began as he got on the plane and found himself Stateside, landing in New York. By the very next morning, he was already seen guarding the posts during a training session in New Jersey.

So, when the match day squad rolled out without Onana's name for the clash against Arsenal, Manchester United's ardent followers were not happy. Here's a glimpse into their unfiltered dismay through their tweets:

Last season, Onana was nothing short of sensational for Inter, posting 19 clean sheets from 41 outings across the board. He went on to ink a deal with United, reuniting him with a familiar face, Erik ten Hag. The duo previously worked together at Ajax.

Manchester United and Arsenal set to face off in the USA

The night is set to be electric as two Premier League titans, Arsenal and Manchester United, lock horns under the dazzling lights of New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. It's not just any match - it's a celebration of one of English football's most storied rivalries, being played on American soil.

The pre-season vibe might be relaxed, but neither team is taking things lightly. Both clubs, in their trademark relentless fashion, have remained unscathed, boasting unbeaten records in their pre-season outings.

Arsenal are fresh from their demolition job on MLS All-Stars with a resounding 5-0 victory - a side ironically managed by none other than Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. The Gunners are exuding confidence. However, their defensive prowess was slightly dented in a 1-1 draw against the German outfit Nurnberg.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have constructed an impenetrable fortress, having not let a single goal past them. A solid 2-0 win over Leeds United was followed by a hard-fought triumph against Lyon, showcasing their defensive and offensive balance.

For those who've marked their calendars, the action begins at 10 PM UK time, translating to a more comfortable 5 PM local time for the folks in New Jersey. Fans worldwide can tune in, with both Arsenal Player and MUTV broadcasting the duel.