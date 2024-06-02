“Don’t retire please” - NBA star sends request to Toni Kroos after Real Madrid win Champions League

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has been urged by NBA star Luka Doncic not to hang up his boots following his UEFA Champions League win. The German midfielder has announced that he's retiring this summer.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder called time on a glittering decade with Real Madrid on Saturday (June 1) night at the Wembley. The German has enjoyed a fabulous career.

He's a six-time Champions League winner, six-time FIFA Club World Cup winner, three-time Bundesliga champion, four-time La Liga champion and FIFA World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, Doncic, who started his career with Los Blancos basketball team, won the Euroleague basketball tournament with them for a 10th time and was named an MVP as a 19-year-old in 2017-18. The Serbian star sent a message on social media pleading with Kroos not to retire after his final match for Los Blancos:

"Don't retire, please"

The midfielder will now play his last tournament with Germany at Euro 2024 before hanging up his boots for good.

Toni Kroos amazed at incredible Champions League haul after final game with Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is amazed at his incredible haul of six Champions League winners medals following his final game for the club. He's now one of four players to win six titles in the competition.

Speaking with CBS after the match, the German legend said:

"Amazing, Six titles in the Champions League is crazy, something I never thought I'd achieve. It seems in these games, we are unable to lose, you don't lose finals. That's a good base to have I guess.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner concluded:

"It comes about because of quality, of course, but the mentality is crazy. It's a lot of believing. It's what separates this club from others. It could be worse. That was the plan (to end with a Champions League win), even though it's difficult to plan this.”

Kroos' teammates - Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez - are the other players to win six Champions League titles. All three have won the six titles with Los Blancos, while Kroos won one with Bayern Munich and the other five with Madrid.