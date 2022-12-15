"Don't be sad bro" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sends brilliant message to club mate Achraf Hakimi after FIFA World Cup SF

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe sent a heartwarming message to club teammate and friend Achraf Hakimi following Morocco’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The French superstar consoled the Morocco international, claiming that he made history for his country.

Defending champions France inflicted a 2-0 defeat upon Morocco in the second semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A goal each from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani on either side of halftime fired Les Bleus to their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

Hakimi was visibly upset after failing to take his team to their first-ever World Cup final. Mbappe was seen consoling the right-back soon after the final whistle and promptly swapped shirts with him. The PSG No. 7 returned to celebrate with his compatriots but never took off Hakimi’s shirt.

On Twitter, too, Kylian Mbappe showed support for Hakimi, claiming that he had already made history by helping Morocco become the first African nation to play in the World Cup semi-finals.

Mbappe’s post read:

“Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️ @AchrafHakimi”

France, who have become the first team since Brazil (2002) to qualify for two consecutive World Cup finals, will face Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Aurelien Tchouameni wants PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to prove his mettle in the World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has backed PSG ace Kylian Mbappe to show the world that he is the best in the business. Tchouameni’s statement came after Antoine Griezmann dubbed Lionel Messi the best player in the world.

Speaking after France’s 2-0 win over Morocco, Griezmann claimed “Argentina are a great team and they have the best player in the world.” The Real Madrid midfielder disagreed, saying Mbappe was the world’s best, and urged him to make his case on Sunday.

Tchouameni said after the game:

"For me it's Kylian.. for me, for me it's Mbappe and I want him to prove that in the next game."

Both Messi and Mbappe have been firing on all cylinders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The PSG superstars have scored five goals each, but Messi has the edge when it comes to assists. The 35-year-old has claimed three assists so far, while the 23-year-old has provided two.

