"Don't see huge improvement" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL clash 

Chelsea are set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of the most high-profile UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

The Blues are defending champions and will welcome the Spanish giants to Stamford Bridge as they continue their quest to successfully defend their title.

Both sides are among the favorites to win the trophy, but Michael Owen is backing the Premier League outfit to emerge triumphant.

Speaking to Bet Victor, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner said:

"Another interesting tie, particularly with these two having met in last year's semi-final. Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in that tie, but it could have been four or five. Real looked slow and leggy in that tie, and I don't see huge improvement in them.

''Benzema and Vinicius have been brilliant this season and they will be a threat. I’m going for Chelsea though. 3-1."

The tie will be a rematch of last season's semifinals where the Stamford Bridge side claimed a 3-1 aggregate victory en-route to winning their second European crown.

Both sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results in league action last weekend. Thomas Tuchel's side fell to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Brentford on home turf despite taking the lead.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema's brace from the penalty spot helped Real Madrid secure a 2-1 away victory over Celta Vigo.

Chelsea and Real Madrid looking to make a statement with marquee continental victory

Thomas Tuchel recently underwent a divorce

Chelsea have been rocked by off-field incidents in the last month owing to several sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich. Despite the uncertainty surrounding club ownership, the Blues have generally gone about their business on the field.

They were on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and looked primed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, their shock defeat to Brentford has put them within touching distance of the chasing pack.

Real Madrid, for their part, are in prime position to win a record-extending 35th league crown but their recent defeat to Barcelona sent alarm bells ringing in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to their arch-rivals in front of their fans and their listless display in El Clasico saw questions asked about Carlo Ancelotti's future.

Both sides will be looking to secure a marquee victory in the UEFA Champions League to boost confidence ahead of the home-run stretch of the season.

