“Don’t stain the shirt” – Hristo Stoichkov publicly slams Ousmane Dembele on TV over Barcelona contract saga

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has been asked to leave the club after refusing to renew his contract with the Catalan giants. Barca legend Hristo Stoichkov has sided with Blaugrana in the saga as he tore into the Frenchman over his attitude.

The former Bulgarian winger launched public criticism of Dembele, asking the 24-year-old to respect the club by being honest and leaving peacefully. He also urged Barca president Joan Laporte to open the door for the Frenchman to depart Camp Nou.

"I ask you, I got involved as a foreigner to know what Barcelona was like, from the time of Kubala, Carrasco, Lineker, José Mari Bakero, Julio Salinas, knew the story and you never understood what Barcelona is," Hristo Stoichkov said on TV program TUDN, as quoted by Marca.

He further added:

"If you don't want to be in Barcelona, at least don't stain the shield, leave the shirt and ladies and gentlemen I'm leaving, thank you very much for deceiving people who know how to play soccer. I'm telling you, I played in that position. Mr. Laporta, open the door and let him go, these people who don't feel colors, let him go, I sweated that shirt."

Amid the ongoing saga, Barca have barnished Dembele from playing for the club until he finds a new team. The Frenchman was omitted from the team that faced Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Stoichkov has praised manager Xavi Hernandez for that bold step.

He said:

"Xavi I applaud you for not taking him to the locker room, because that locker room deserves respect, with 121 years of history it deserves respect and if it doesn't, then it's out."

The attacker didn't take part in Barca's 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao yesterday

What next for Ousmane Dembele?

The Frenchman has obviously reached the end of the road at Camp Nou and will most likely be sold before the winter transfer window shuts. According to the Mirror, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal could make a move for the winger.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Dembele's current contract with Barcelona will expire at the end of the season. That means the attacker will be eligible to leave for free in the summer unless he is sold as quickly as possible.

