"Don't start this clown", "Man is a big baby" - Chelsea fans react to controversial Romelu Lukaku comments

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been thrust into the spotlight for his comments on the Stamford Bridge experience under Thomas Tuchel. The Belgian, who returned to Chelsea on a club-record deal last summer, endured a bright start to his second stint at the club.

Although Lukaku netted three goals in as many Premier League games at the start of the season for Chelsea, he quickly lost his form. The striker endured a four-game goal-drought in the league before picking up an injury. Following his return, Lukaku also contracted COVID-19, further delaying his involvement.

While the Chelsea marksman has netted in each of his last two appearances, he has surprisingly expressed his disappointment in an interview. Lukaku conceded he was unhappy with the situation under Tuchel at Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Fabrizio Romano), Lukaku stated:

"Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional and I can't give up now"

Lukaku also stressed that he hopes to return to former club Inter and apologized to the fans for leaving the team last summer.

“I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this... how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans - this bothers me because it was not the right time"

"Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened"

Understandably, Lukaku's comments have not gone down too well with the Chelsea fans. Few of them took to Twitter as they expressed their disappointment with how the striker decided to conduct himself.

One fan tweeted:

"Don't start this clown called LUKAKU sell him ffs"

AMG @KonfuzedTherop4 @ChelseaFC Don't start this clown 🤡 called LUKAKU sell him ffs @ChelseaFC Don't start this clown 🤡 called LUKAKU sell him ffs

Here are some of the other reactions from the fans:

sento11 @sentosan11 @ESPNFC Just a 1 month baby with beards..thats lukaku @ESPNFC Just a 1 month baby with beards..thats lukaku

Dami ⭐⭐ @TheChelseaWay Lmao we bought ourselves a £100m letter bomb. Lmao we bought ourselves a £100m letter bomb.

D🔱 @DZKurtisss Don’t care if he’s good, I don’t want to see him play against Liverpool, Tuchel better drop him Don’t care if he’s good, I don’t want to see him play against Liverpool, Tuchel better drop him

FutbolChelsea ⭐⭐ @FutbolCheIsea This goes for Lukaku, Christensen, Rudiger or any other Chelsea player.



If you don't want to be here, leave. This goes for Lukaku, Christensen, Rudiger or any other Chelsea player.If you don't want to be here, leave.

Gus Hernandez @GussHrnndz @ESPNFC Bro sorry to say but you can’t make it in the premier league! @ESPNFC Bro sorry to say but you can’t make it in the premier league!

Jose Canales @b51bbd12673d4a6 @ESPNFC Should have never brought him back, failed project and has never worked at Chelsea @ESPNFC Should have never brought him back, failed project and has never worked at Chelsea

Odenigbo @a_gozie I’m not surprised to see Lukaku comments, Man is a big baby. Not the first time. I said it before we signed him again. I’m not surprised to see Lukaku comments, Man is a big baby. Not the first time. I said it before we signed him again.

Chelsea prepare for crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool

The Blues are preparing to face rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Tuchel decides to hand Lukaku a start after the recent controversy.

As things stand, Chelsea are second and a point above Liverpool in the Premier League table. However, the Blues have played an extra game compared to their next opponents.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Manchester City have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table. As such, failure to win against Liverpool could draw curtains on Chelsea's aspirations for the league title.

Edited by Nived Zenith