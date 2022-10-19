"Don't tell me he's injured again" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as key player is benched for West Ham clash despite fantastic performance against Manchester City

Liverpool fans are displeased with Kostas Tsimikas' inclusion in the starting lineup for their Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield today (October 19).

The Anfield faithful were hoping to see a starting appearance from Andy Robertson instead after he impressed in their previous game against Manchester City. The Reds won the game 1-0.

However, they were left disappointed as they took to Twitter to vent their anger at his exclusion. Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy Liverpool supporters:

Paddy @Padz_w Why no Robbo then? Why no Robbo then?

𝙅𝙤𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 @JoeHall121 @Kop_Central @FPL_Salah 2 things wrong with the starting 11 but it’ll do. Can’t have games without Robbo and Fab if we can help it @Kop_Central @FPL_Salah 2 things wrong with the starting 11 but it’ll do. Can’t have games without Robbo and Fab if we can help it

😶💭 @NupeFiasco Wait Tsimikas ??? If Robbo is injured i will fall down right now Wait Tsimikas ??? If Robbo is injured i will fall down right now

🦅 @M0S4LAH @lfcMuh Icl I was so impressed with Robertson v city. Wanted to see him again🤧 @lfcMuh Icl I was so impressed with Robertson v city. Wanted to see him again🤧

Gerrald Asibwa @GerraldAsibwa @LFC Why does he keep on starting Trent and his got the guts to bench robertson 🤦🏾‍♂️ @LFC Why does he keep on starting Trent and his got the guts to bench robertson 🤦🏾‍♂️

Notably, the Scotland international was out of contention for a month due to injury, which has seen Tsimikas deputize recently.

Robertson has played in seven Premier League games, alongside two UEFA Champions League games, coming on as a substitute twice.

Tsimikas, meanwhile, has been a core member of the continental matchday squad, racking up three Champions League appearances. He has started just three Premier League games, having come off the bench in five.

Liverpool prepare to build momentum against the Hammers following City win

Jurgen Klopp’s side will hope to build on their impressive win against champions Manchester City with a similar performance against West Ham.

The Reds will host the Hammers at Anfield, and the home crowd will certainly be expecting their team to snatch all three points. The Reds will hope to continue their impressive run of form over the last five games with a third consecutive win.

The Hammers also head into the game in a fine run of form, with the east Londoners shaking off their poor start to the season. They are on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

David Moyes' charges have also kept it tight at the back, only conceding three goals in that time, while picking up 11 points in the league. They also sit just two points behind their hosts at kick-off.

Liverpool will however go into the contest with a slight advantage, with the hosts looking the better of the sides in recent history. Klopp hasn't lost to West Ham at home since taking over at Merseyside. He will be confident in his side’s ability to extend their 14 wins over the Hammers.

Liverpool have looked far from their sparkling best all season as they sit eighth in the English top flight.

West Ham, on the other hand, will fancy their chances, with the Hammers hoping to signal their complete turnaround from their poor early season form. A potential win away from home against the Merseyside outfit will certainly provide increased confidence for them.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes