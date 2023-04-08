“Don’t think anyone can make sense" - John Obi Mikel slams Chelsea hierarchy but backs Frank Lampard to have positive impact at club

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is hopeful that Frank Lampard can change the Blues' fortunes around for the remainder of the season. He has also slammed the club's hierarchy for their dismal season so far.

John Obi Mikel plied his trade at Chelsea for over a decade between 2006-2017. He made 372 appearances for the Blues, winning numerous accolades including two Premier League titles, four FA Cup trophies, and the UEFA Champions League.

He hasn't been impressed with the new additions to the squad or with Todd Boehly and co. The new owners have spent over £600 million on signings since replacing Roman Abrahamich at the helm of the club. This includes the acquisitions of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk for a sum of £195.3 million.

Despite having world-class talent at his disposal, Graham Potter wasn't able to put it together and was dismissed on April 2 after a poor run of form. Chelsea are currently 11th in the league with 39 points and are already out of both domestic cups.

Frank Lampard was appointed interim manager until the end of the season on April 6. This marks his second tenure managing the Blues after his initial dismissal in January 2021.

Mikel criticized the club while speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport (via Daily Post):

"I don’t think anyone can make sense of what is going on. I read articles that Todd Boehly is looking at Arsenal’s radar and whoever Arsenal is going for. Some players when you look at them, they’re not Chelsea players.

"Some of them are not good on the ball. When you look at the way the team was playing before Graham Potter got sacked, nothing was happening. There was no spark."

He added:

"With Frank Lampard coming back, he knows the club. Let’s hope we will start playing well and get some good results.”

Frank Lampard's first test will come later today as the Blues next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux.

Frank Leboeuf believes Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk will succeed under Frank Lampard

Frank Leboeuf believes struggling winger Mykhaylo Mudryk will turn his form around under the tutelage of new manager Frank Lampard.

Since arriving in January from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of £89 million, he has failed to get off the mark in 10 appearances so far. He has also recently come under criticism and appears to have lost a lot of confidence on the field.

Lebouef wrote in Simon Phillips's Substack (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Mykhailo Mudryk I spoke about in my last column and he just needs time to settle down, I’m pretty sure he is going to do well under Frank.”

The left-winger is known for his pace and athleticism, with an eye for goal. With a new formation and manager via Frank Lampard, Mudryk could be a key player for the Blues until the end of the season.

