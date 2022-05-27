"Don't think anyone envisaged him playing virtually every game" - Stephen Warnock heaps praise on Liverpool star's performances this season

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has praised Virgil van Dijk for the way he has returned from a serious injury.

The Dutch international missed the majority of the 2020/21 season after suffering an ACL injury, which was caused by a horror challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk is set to make his 51st appearance of the season for the Reds in this weekend's Champions League final, as they take on Real Madrid in Paris.

It has already been an incredible season for the Merseyside club. They have won two domestic cups and finished one point behind league winners Manchester City.

Former England left-back Warnock claims that Van Dijk has played a huge role in their success, as he told BBC Sport:

"I was also unsure whether we would see the best of Virgil van Dijk on his return from an eight-month absence with a cruciate ligament injury. I don't think anyone envisaged him playing virtually every game, but he has. When a centre-half has been rested it's usually been Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate - Van Dijk has been just as awesome a presence as he was before."

He added:

"You have to give credit to Klopp and his staff for managing his return but Van Dijk deserves some too, because he said he would not play for the Netherlands in the European Championship in order to focus on his recovery. He wanted to be ready for Liverpool's season. In hindsight, what a crucial decision that was."

Stephen Warnock claims he has been surpised by Liverpool's success

Warnock made 67 appearances for his boyhood club between 2002 and 2007, but has admitted that the Reds have exceeded his expectations so far across the campaign.

The retired defender stated:

"Back in August, I never even contemplated that Liverpool would end up winning both domestic cups. Since he arrived at the club in 2015, Klopp had never prioritised either the League Cup or FA Cup and it was the same in the early stages of both competitions this time too."

He also said:

"He put young sides out but they got through each round, and he got a bit fortunate with the draws, which you need to be, along the way. I didn't put them in the hunt for the title before the season started because I thought January - when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane went away for the Africa Cup of Nations - would prove too big a problem."

