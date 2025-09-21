"Don't think he can thrive in this team for long", "So stupid" - Fans slam Manchester City star after 1-1 draw against Arsenal

Manchester City fans have expressed their displeasure at the performance of defender Nathan Ake following his showing against Arsenal. The Netherlands international was in action for the Cityzens as they played out a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Pep Guardiola opted to keep academy graduate Nico O'Reilly in the starting XI at left-back for the game against the Gunners, starting Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias at centre-back. Dutch defender Ake was named on the bench as he awaits his first start of the season for the Cityzens.
Manchester City manager Guardiola opted to adopt a defensive approach and see out the game in the second half, and he made changes to this effect. He introduced Ake for midfielder Phil Foden after 68 minutes, effectively going into a back five.
The 30-year-old failed to track the run of Gabriel Martinelli in the build-up to Arsenal's late leveller, resulting in disappointment for the fans. A number of them took to X to complain about the defender's performance.
A fan pointed to his lack of pace and injury record as a potential reason why he would have to leave Manchester City.
Another fan blamed his carelessness for the goal they conceded, pointing out that he ought to watch out for the offside trap.
A fan questioned if the Dutchman knew how to keep an offside trap.
Another fan blamed him for the goal they conceded.
A fan pointed at Ake's lack of pace and attacking threat as problems for him.
Nathan Ake had nine touches of the ball in his 22 minutes on the pitch, completing five passes. He made two clearances and won the only ground duel he was involved in as part of Guardiola's defensive unit.
Manchester City hold Arsenal to draw in close contest
Manchester City left the Emirates Stadium with a point after a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in their Premier League matchday five clash. The Cityzens avoided a second straight defeat away from home in the league this season, having lost their last game away at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Erling Haaland handed Pep Guardiola's side the lead after just nine minutes, finishing off a devastating counter attack for his sixth league goal of the season. The Spanish tactician appeared content with the lead and set his side up to defend their advantage for the remainder of the clash.
The Cityzens kept Mikel Arteta's side at bay until second half added time, when substitute Gabriel Martinelli's run in behind was spotted by Eberechi Eze. The Brazilian expertly chipped the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma for his second goal in as many games to help the Gunners claim a point.