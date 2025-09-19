"Don't think there was a debate even before" - Liverpool star responds when asked if Argentina's WC win ended Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi debate

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister reckons Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time over Cristiano Ronaldo. His comments arrived after he was asked if Argentina's triumph during the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended the Ronaldo v Messi GOAT debate.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have established themselves as arguably the two greatest players of all time. While both superstars flourished for their nations and secured silverware, they were unsuccessful in winning the World Cup before 2022.
However, this changed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi, alongside Mac Allister, helped Argentina win the World Cup following a thrilling victory over France in the final. The former performed excellently at the tournament, recording seven goals and three assists in seven appearances, winning the Golden Ball in the process.
While the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has raged on for well over a decade, many fans believe Argentina's World Cup triumph gave the edge to the former. However, Mac Allister reckons there wasn't a debate before as well.
During a fan interview on TNT Sports Football, Mac Allister was asked:
"Do you think that the World Cup win ended the Messi versus Ronaldo debate?"
To which he responded:
"I don't think there was a debate even before but maybe it's because I'm Argentinian, and with this I mean I really respect Cristiano. I think he's the second-best in the world, and he's been amazing. I don't want to sound like I disrespect him, but for me, Messi is the best and there will be no one like him."
While Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win the World Cup, he has helped Portugal win three trophies, including Euro 2016, as well as the 2019 and 2025 editions of the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, in addition to the World Cup, Lionel Messi has helped Argentina win the Copa America twice (2021, 2024) and the 2022 Finalissima.
"The numbers speak for themselves" - Pep Guardiola provides verdict on whether Erling Haaland can break Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's UCL goal records
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland, comparing his numbers to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Guardiola has also tipped Haaland to break Ronaldo's goal record in the UEFA Champions League if he maintains his current form for the next decade.
Haaland featured on the scoresheet as Manchester City defeated Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League group stage clash on September 18. The Norway international became the fastest star to reach 50 goals in the UCL, accomplishing the feat in 49 appearances, ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo, and Messi.
Guardiola stated (via Sports Illustrated):
“What can I say? The numbers speak for themselves. We are lucky to have him. Just to congratulate him, because he’s alongside goalscorers like Van Nistelrooy, [Robert] Lewandowski, but especially the two monsters Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi for 20 years: for Erling to be there is unbelievable.”
When asked if Haaland could break Ronaldo's record, he added:
“In that rhythm, yeah. He’s not injured, he could play for 10 or 12 more years, and if he maintains this progression, absolutely.”
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest goalscorer in Champions League history, garnering 140 goals in 183 appearances. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has recorded 129 goals in 163 appearances.