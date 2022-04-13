×
Create
Notifications

"Don’t think he’d necessarily want to react like that" - Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea may regret his post-match actions after Real Madrid game

Rio Ferdinand defends Antonio Rudiger&#039;s post-match reaction
Rio Ferdinand defends Antonio Rudiger's post-match reaction
Diptanil Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 13, 2022 03:27 PM IST
News

Chelsea put up a brave fight last night against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last night (April 12).

The Blues trailed Los Blancos 3-1 after the first leg. However, they put up a brave fight at the Santiago Bernabeu to score the first three goals of the match, which put them 4-3 up on aggregate.

However, an 80th-minute strike from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema's extra-time winner saw the 13-time champions knockout the holders on the night.

Antonio Rudiger, who scored a goal on the night and played a brilliant overall game, was visibly distraught after the defeat. He even shrugged away David Alaba, who came to console him after the game.

A proud gaffer after last night's #UCL tie.More from Tuchel. ⤵️

Defending Rudiger's reaction, former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand said (reported via Metro):

“It’s emotional, man. And I don’t think he’d necessarily want to react like that or see those pictures. But the feeling there you can’t control it. We’ve all been there after big games, I’ve said and done things that you regret, you think: 'that’s not me, that’s not my normal personality.' But this is what football means to people.”

He continued:

“If you see changing rooms after games… imagine that changing room there. There will be things going flying. I hit walls, I ended up kicking people at times!”

Ferdinand drew on an incident from his own career, concluding:

“I got done at Chelsea kicking someone by accident, you don’t mean it you just lose your head, you don’t mean anything by it. But I like to see that because that’s the emotion, there’s a care and a desire to win and they know what it means and how close they were.”

Chelsea will be upset at having thrown away the game from a winning position

Chelsea did the impossible when they overturned a two-goal deficit to take a 3-0 lead at the Bernabeu on the night and a 4-3 advantage on aggregate. However, a moment of magic from Luka Modric opened the scoring for Real Madrid on the night, after which they went on to snatch the tie 5-4 across both legs.

It hurts, but we'll be back stronger. 💛 https://t.co/ldWFlylTds

Fellow pundit Steve McManaman added on Rudiger's reaction:

"He angry, he’s upset. I mean, you imagine the range of emotions for us [just watching], but the range of emotions today was everything. You’re out of the competition, 3-1 down, suddenly play great and you’re going through to the next round and 3-0 up, and then that happens again. You can understand. No wonder Thomas Tuchel is getting greyer, it’s sad."
Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea will now shift their focus to their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday, April 17.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी