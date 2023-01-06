“Don’t think he’s doing anywhere near enough” – Stan Collymore names 3 players Chelsea should sell

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Chelsea should sell attackers Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

The trio have failed to deliver the goods up front this season, with the Blues a lowly tenth in the Premier League after 17 games. Graham Potter's men are ten points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and face an uphill task to finish in the top four.

Collymore thinks Chelsea need to plan and build around a younger group of players while also ridding their squad of underperformers. He named Sterling, Havertz and Pulisic as players who may not have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman told CaughtOffside:

“They’ve got two ageing players in Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilecueta and at the other end of the spectrum, they’ve got the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James.

They’ve got to build around the next generation and that’ll take time. So I think (co-owner) Todd Boehly should consider giving Graham Potter the summer transfer window and allow him to buy some top-quality 21 to 24-year-old players to supplement the likes of Mount and James.”

Collymore added:

“They also have big decisions to make on some players – Raheem Sterling for example. Do they stick or twist? I don’t think he’s doing anywhere near enough to warrant having a long-term future at Stamford Bridge. The same with Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech. I think all those names will be surplus to requirements come the end of the season.”

It's worth noting that Chelsea have taken a couple of steps towards building a younger squad in the ongoing transfer window. They have signed David Datro Fofana and Benoit Badashile, who are 20 and 21 respectively.

How have Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech fared for Chelsea this season?

Raheem Sterling was touted to be a smart signing when Chelsea brought him in from Manchester City last summer.

However, the forward has struggled in a Blues jersey, recording just six goals and three assists in 22 appearances across competitions. Those numbers are some distance away from what Sterling managed in his final season at City — 17 goals and nine assists in 47 games.

Raheem Sterling - 6 goals.



Strikers Chelsea sold last summer:

Timo Werner - 9 goals this season.

Michy Batshuayi - 13 goals this season. Chelsea's top scorer this season:Raheem Sterling - 6 goals.Strikers Chelsea sold last summer:Timo Werner - 9 goals this season.Michy Batshuayi - 13 goals this season. Chelsea's top scorer this season:⚽️ Raheem Sterling - 6 goals.Strikers Chelsea sold last summer:🇩🇪 Timo Werner - 9 goals this season.🇧🇪 Michy Batshuayi - 13 goals this season. https://t.co/2QiLGxvkV7

Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, has barely featured under Graham Potter. The Moroccan, who enjoyed a solid 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, has featured just 11 times for Chelsea this term. He's averaging less than 35 minutes per appearance and is yet to provide a goal contribution.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz, who was the Blues' hero in their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League-winning campaign, has endured a torrid campaign this time. He has found the back of the net just five times in 23 games across competitions.

