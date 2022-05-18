"Don’t think he’s good enough for Liverpool" - Steve McManaman urges Reds to stay clear of 22-year-old Arsenal star

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has urged his former club not to make a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners striker is coming to the end of his contract at the Emirates and could play his last game for the club this Sunday against Everton. The 22-year-old looks resigned to leaving the North London club this summer, having rejected several contract offers. As per 90Min, Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring the Englishman's situation.

Former Kop hero Steve McManaman has urged his former club to avoid signing the 22-year-old. He believes that Nketiah is not good enough to play for the Reds and won't challenge the current front five of the team. The 50-year-old told Horceracing.net:

“I don’t think he’s good enough for Liverpool to be honest. I like Eddie Nketiah but he’s not going to dismantle any of that Liverpool front five and the club has an academy full of centre forwards, so I can’t see this move happening."

“Mikel Arteta has selected him a lot recently but it wasn’t too long ago that he didn’t seem interested in him. He just has to work hard and keep improving."

McManaman has advised Nketiah to stay at the Emirates if Alexandre Lacazette leaves this summer. He added:

"[Alexandre] Lacazette may leave on a free transfer this summer, so there could be space for him to continue with Arsenal. But he needs to see whether his manager is planning on bringing in two or three forwards."

"If he’s happy there though and he’s playing there then he should stay at Arsenal.”

Should Eddie Nketiah trade Arsenal for a move to Liverpool?

Nketiah's biggest motivation to leave Arsenal is believed to be a lack of regular playing time. By that logic, a move to Liverpool makes very little sense.

The Reds boast five world-class attackers in their ranks, who are fighting for three forward positions. The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have struggled for playing time at Anfield and Nketiah's future could be the same if he joins the Reds.

From Nketiah's point of view, staying at Arsenal might make more sense. With Lacazette leaving, the Gunners will certainly be in the market to bolster their attacking options.

It would be unrealistic for the Gunners to sign two or three centre-forwards in one window. If they sign just one striker, Nketiah staying at the Emirates could be the right move for the youngster.

