“Don’t think I will find this atmosphere anywhere else” - Nico Williams lifts lid on failed move to Barcelona 

Nico Williams has asserted that he made the right decision by rejecting a move to Barcelona and staying at Athletic Bilbao. He believes that the atmosphere in and around the club is unique and it feels like a family for the Spaniard.

Speaking in a recent interview, Williams stated that he was happy with the decision to stay at Athletic Bilbao. He added that the club is a family to him and the relationship remains intact. He said via Barca Universal:

“Athletic is my family. The relationship we have within the club is amazing. I don’t think I will find this atmosphere anywhere else. At that moment, I made the decision that I think is right, and I am very happy with it."

Talking about his relationship with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams said:

“I knew Lamine before, but since he joined the national team, we have become very close. He is incredibly talented and it is fun to play with him. He has a bright future and I am very happy to share these moments with him. We understand each other very well on the pitch and that makes us strong. He’s a great friend, we talk all the time."

Nico Williams is once again reported to be a target for Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also said to be interested. However, the main side eyeing a move for the Spaniard is reported to be Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta.

Nico Williams' agent comments on rejecting Barcelona earlier this season

Nico Williams's agent, Felix Tainta, spoke to Cadena SER earlier this season and claimed that the decision to stay at Bilbao was made by the Spaniard. He added that the agents and advisors have not made any impact on his plans.

Tainta said via Yahoo:

"The boy has decided to stay for another year. We are here to work, support him in all his decisions and advise him. He wanted to stay. It is proof that when a player wants to stay at a club he stays and when he wants to leave he leaves. It is not the agent who puts a gun to his head and says 'go away, I want you to come where I want'. The player and the family have total absolute freedom. It is very easy to attack the agent, we are always the ones who take all the blows."

Nico Williams reportedly had a £49 million release clause last summer, but the winger decided to stay despite Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal willing to activate it.

