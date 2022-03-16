"Don’t think it’ll harm his chances" - Ian Rush says PSG's UCL elimination shouldn't deter Manchester United from appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Ian Rush feels Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) elimination from the UEFA Champions League will not affect Mauricio Pochettino's chances of getting the Manchester United job.

The Red Devils have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the summer. PSG boss Pochettino is said to be among those under consideration at Old Trafford.

Pochettino currently has a contract with the Parisians until the end of the 2022-23 season. However, the Argentinean's future at the Parc des Princes is reportedly under serious threat after PSG crashed out of the Champions League last week.

Many believe the manner in which the Parisians lost to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 will prove to be a blow to Pochettino's reputation. There have been suggestions that the Ligue 1 giants will look to replace him soon.

Rush, though, believes that will stand Pochettino in good stead to land the Manchester United managerial job. The Liverpool great is also of the view that PSG's Champions League disappointment should not deter them from bringing the 50-year-old in. He wrote in his Gambling.com column:

"Pochettino’s detractors were lining up to slate him after the manner in which Paris Saint-Germain went out of the Champions League last week, but I don’t think it’ll harm his chances of getting the United job if they want him and he’s interested."

"It might even improve his chances if PSG decide they’ve had enough of Poch and look elsewhere themselves. If United are serious about him, one off-night in the Champions League shouldn’t deter them from going for their man."

Pochettino's side enjoyed a two-goal lead against Real Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 tie at one point. However, a hat-trick from Karim Benzema last week put an end to their hopes of winning the competition, with Los Blancos winning 3-2 on aggregate.

It remains to be seen if the Parisians will pull the plug on the former Tottenham Hotspur boss after their exit from Europe.

Will Manchester United go for PSG's Pochettino?

Pochettino is said to have a place on the Red Devils' manager shortlist ahead of the summer. However, there are no signs that he is the Old Trafford outfit's preferred candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Manchester United are monitoring Thomas Tuchel’s situation at #Chelsea as they intensify their search for a new manager.[via @JamieJackson___ Manchester United are monitoring Thomas Tuchel’s situation at #Chelsea as they intensify their search for a new manager. [via @JamieJackson___]

Apart from the Argentinean, Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Spain's Luis Enrique are also reportedly under consideration at Manchester United. The club are also monitoring Thomas Tuchel's situation at Chelsea, who are currently facing an ownership crisis.

As things stand, it is unclear who the frontrunner for the Manchester United managerial job is.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer