“Don’t think Odegaard would be too happy” - Liverpool legend warns Arsenal against launching move to sign 23-year-old target

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has warned Arsenal against making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the upcoming transfer window.

The Portugal international has been linked with a plethora of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. However, Nicol has urged the Gunners to stay away from the former SL Benfica forward.

He believes Felix does not fit Arsenal's current system and would compete with in-form club captain Martin Odegaard. He said (h/t HITC):

"I don’t think Odegaard would be too happy, would he?. It doesn’t seem the right fit. I like what they got going now. It’s unfortunate that Jesus is injured. But the whole thing that they got going now seems right. I think Joao Felix coming in could blow that up a little bit."

Gabriel Jesus' injury up front has created a problem for Arteta. The Brazil international picked up an injury while representing his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has undergone surgery.

Arteta has backed Eddie Nketiah to step up to the plate and take his opportunity in Jesus' absence. But the fact remains that the English striker is largely inexperienced on the big stage, having only started 19 Premier League games in his career.

Moreover, Arsenal are locked in a battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title. They cannot compromise, especially in the goal-scoring department, if they are to win their first league title in 19 years.

Arsenal currently lead the league table by five points after 14 games.

Atletico Madrid chief confirms Arsenal target could leave the club

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has claimed that striker Joao Felix is on the market, largely due to his relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

Speaking to TVE (h/t Fabrizio Romano) earlier this month, he claimed:

"João Felix has top level but because of his relationship with Simeone and game time… we feel that makes sense to consider potential bids to sell him. I’d love for João to continue, but this is the current situation."

"I'd love for João to continue, but this is the current situation". Atlético CEO Gil Marín: "João Felix has top level but because of his relationship with Simeone and game time… we feel that makes sense to consider potential bids to sell him", tells TVE.

Signed for an audacious €126 million transfer fee in the summer of 2019, Felix has largely failed to live up to expectations. Some of it can be attributed to Simeone's defensive tactics at Atletico Madrid, but Felix has himself not been up to the mark on many occasions.

33 goals and 18 assists in 129 appearances across competitions for the club isn't the most impressive tally, but the 23-year-old still has a long career ahead of him. A move elsewhere could mean that he plays in a system that suits his highly technical playing style.

