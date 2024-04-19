"Don’t think he is the right striker for Manchester City" - Journalist says Erling Haaland should have joined European club instead of Man City

Erling Haaland should've joined Real Madrid instead of Manchester City, according to football journalist Wim Kieft. He believes the Norwegian sharpshooter would be better suited to the system of the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid also showed interest in securing Erling Haaland's signature before he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2022. The 22-year-old has had a very successful spell at the Etihad Stadium so far, scoring goals for fun and claiming a historic treble last season.

However, Wim Kieft doesn't think Haaland made the right decision linking up with Pep Guardiola's side. Speaking in quotes conveyed by SportBible, the football journalist explained why the striker doesn't quite suit the Cityzens.

“It’s a lot about Haaland and I don’t think he is the right striker for Manchester City,” he said. “Despite the fact that he has scored a lot of goals, he is forced far too much to play football in a small space. He is expected to be able to combine with that. That is not where his strength lies, because that strength lies in the transition."

Kieft highlighted Zlatan Ibrahimovic's spell at Barcelona to drive home his point, adding that Haaland would've been a better fit for Real Madrid's system.

“You also saw that with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Barcelona. He was not allowed to do more than stand up front, bounce a ball and head a ball," he continued.

“Manchester City’s football is not ideal for Haaland’s qualities. He is a phenomenon, but If he had joined Real Madrid then he would be truly worldly. Then the spaces are everywhere," added the journalist.

Kieft arguably does have a point. Many have criticized Erling Haaland this season for struggling to connect with his teammates on the pitch, with his off-the-ball effort also coming into the spotlight.

Regardless, he remains a huge force to be reckoned with in front of goal. He has scored 83 goals and provided 15 assists in 92 games across competitions for Manchester City. He could arguably fit better in Real Madrid's system which is based more on transitions than build-up play.

Real Madrid send Erling Haaland and Manchester City parking from the Champions League

Real Madrid and Manchester City faced off in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 17. After playing out a 3-3 draw in the first leg, the two clubs proceeded to play another draw (1-1) in England.

This forced the game into extra time and eventually into a shootout after neither side could grab the winner. Los Blancos came out on top in the shootout with a 4-3 scoreline, sending Erling Haaland and his colleagues crashing out of the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will now go head-to-head with Bayern Munich for a chance to compete in the final of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Cityzens will switch their focus to the Premier League and the FA Cup.

