“Don’t think there’s any need to say the things that he’s said” – Agbonlahor warns Liverpool star to be careful not to ‘lose the respect’ of fans

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Liverpool star Sadio Mane to choose his words carefully.

The former Aston Villa striker has claimed that Mane is running the risk of ruining his legacy at the Merseyside club.

Mane's future has been up in the air over the last few weeks after Fabrizio Romano revealed that the AFCON winner has made up his mind on leaving the club this summer.

The Senegal international was later quoted by Sky Sports admitting that he was in trouble with Reds fans after he told Sky Sports that he would let the Senegalese people decide his future.

Agbonlahor has urged Mane, whom he hails as a club legend, to respect the Reds and their fans. He told Football Insider:

“I’d be very careful if I was Mane to not lose his Liverpool legacy. For me, he’s a Liverpool legend and he doesn’t want to say the wrong thing and lose the respect of the Liverpool fans."

“He says he wants to leave and he can still be respectful to Liverpool. They bought you for you a big amount of money from Southampton and given you a platform to prove you’re a top, top player. I don’t think there’s any need to say the things that he’s said."

Agbonlahor has advised the Senegal international to be more responsible with what he says in front of the camera. He added:

“Players need to understand now that if there’s a camera in front of you or a microphone you can’t be making jokes about your club. It’s a sensitive time for Liverpool fans."

“He just needs to say ‘You know what, I want to leave, Liverpool can’t meet my contract demands, I want to go somewhere else and I’ll love Liverpool forever’. There are ways to go out.”

Sadio Mane looks destined to leave Liverpool

According to The Guardian, the Reds have already agreed a €100 million deal to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica.

With the 22-year-old looking set to join, it only means that Sadio Mane's departure from Anfield is only a matter of time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee.Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee. 🚨🔴🇺🇾 #LFCLiverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. https://t.co/znzD7DyU8P

If reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, the Reds have already rejected two offers from Bayern Munich for their star attacker.

The Bavarian giants were reportedly prepared to offer £30 million but Jurgen Klopp's side are believed to value him at £43 million.

We will have to wait and see where Mane ends up this summer and how much the Reds manage to get for him. But it is almost certain that he won't remain with Jurgen Klopp's side next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far