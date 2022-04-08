"Don’t think they’ll use him again" - Alan Smith comments on 22-year-old Arsenal defender after horror show against Crystal Palace

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes left-back Nuno Tavares might not play again this season after his poor performance against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese was arguably one of the worst players on the pitch for the Gunners in their 3-0 loss in the Premier League.

Tavares played in the match as first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney picked up a knee injury during the recent international break. The Scotland international could be out for the season.

Against Palace, Tavares lost possession 13 times, winning just one ground duel out of the three he attempted, making two fouls. He couldn't even complete one long ball out of the four he attempted.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Nuno Tavares last two starts for Arsenal:



Subbed off after 45 minutes against Crystal Palace.



Subbed off after 35 minutes against Nottingham Forest.



Ouch. #AFC Nuno Tavares last two starts for Arsenal:Subbed off after 45 minutes against Crystal Palace.Subbed off after 35 minutes against Nottingham Forest.Ouch. #CRYARS 🇵🇹 Nuno Tavares last two starts for Arsenal: 🔘 Subbed off after 45 minutes against Crystal Palace. 🔘 Subbed off after 35 minutes against Nottingham Forest.Ouch. #CRYARS #AFC https://t.co/5A8NOwPmko

Smith spoke to All To Play For Podcast (via HITC) about the Gunners' and Tavares' performance against Palace. He said:

“I did the Palace game on Monday, Tierney dropped out with an injury that will keep him out for the season and Tavares had another stinker. I don’t think they’ll use him again at left-back, so you’re talking about moving Cedric there or whatever and moving him across."

Tavares has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season. While his performance against Palace was poor, Mikel Arteta might not have many options but to play him. This could also give the Portuguese an opportunity to bounce back.

Arsenal's top four chances could be derailed by injury issues

Arsenal seemed to be the favorites for the fourth spot in the Premier League this season ahead of their match against Crystal Palace. However, the fourth spot is now occupied by their fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams are level on points but Spurs are ahead on goal difference (15-10) but the Gunners still have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta will be more concerned about some major injury issues now. Thomas Partey had to be subbed off against Palace after picking up a muscular injury. Football.London reported that he could be out for at least a couple of weeks as the Gunners continue to assess him.

Sam Dean @SamJDean If you could rank Arsenal’s players in order of who they would least want to lose to injury, you’d probably put Partey first and Tierney second? Maybe Lacazette ahead of KT? Either way this feels like a potentially defining few days in Arsenal’s season, and not in a good way If you could rank Arsenal’s players in order of who they would least want to lose to injury, you’d probably put Partey first and Tierney second? Maybe Lacazette ahead of KT? Either way this feels like a potentially defining few days in Arsenal’s season, and not in a good way

Kieran Tierney is already out for the season and Takehiro Tomiyasu is nursing injuries in both calves. The Japanese is expected to return to training on 16 April.

With games still to be played against West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, Arsenal will hope to have their key players back soon.

Edited by Diptanil Roy