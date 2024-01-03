"Don't think Tsimikas is good enough" - Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to sign Premier League star as competition for Andy Robertson

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has addressed the Reds' ongoing left-back crisis. Nicol has claimed that he would love to see to Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson joining the Merseyside club as competition for Andrew Robertson.

Robertson has established himself as a Liverpool star during his six and a half year stint at Anfield. However, the Reds have been missing the Scotsman since October due to a shoulder injury.

Kostas Tsimikas has proven to be a decent deputy for Robertson since joining Jurgen Klopp's side in 2020 but the Greece international was recently ruled out with a collarbone fracture. Under such circumstances, the Merseyside giants have been linked with a switch for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.

Steve Nicol has appreciated the idea of such a move as he believes Robinson would be an upgrade over Tsimikas. The former Scotland right-back told ESPN, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I wouldn’t mind seeing him in a Liverpool strip. I don’t think Tsimikas is good enough. And absolutely I think Robinson could push Andy Robertson."

Antonee Robinson came through the youth ranks of Liverpool's arch local rivals Everton but couldn't break into the Toffees' senior side. He has been a key player for Fulham following spells with Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old has provided four assists in 22 games across competitions this season. He is also capped 39 times for the United States of Amereica.

John Aldridge claims Liverpool defender could fill in for Waturu Endo in midfield

Liverpool icon John Aldridge has claimed that Joe Gomez could possibly fill in for Waturu Endo in the middle of the park. Endo has become a key player for the Reds following his recent good spell but will be unavailable due to the upcoming Asia Cup.

Aldridge has lavished praise on the Japanese international, who arrived last summer from VfB Stuttgart. He then procedeed to say that versatile defender Joe Gomez can play as a defensive midfielder in the absence of Endo.

Aldridge wrote on his colum for The Liverpool Echo:

"We’re only just really starting to see the best of Wataru Endo, so it’s a shame he’s off to the Asian Cup for a month. He’s settled in. It’s taken him a while but he’s doing really well. He’s doing really well in that position."

He added:

"He’ll be missed, we haven’t got anyone else who can go in there at the moment. We’ve got other players who could do a job there, like Curtis Jones, but it’s not ideal because he’s great going forward. As is Alexis Mac Allister. Needs must. When Andy Robertson comes back, Joe Gomez could do a job there! He has been revitalised this season. He’s been very good."

Aldridge, praising Gomez' versatilty, concluded:

"He’s a lovely lad and whenever he’s had a run in the team, he’s gotten injured at the wrong time in his career. He’s Mr. Versatile and since he got back into the team at left-back, he’s been brilliant. He can play anywhere across the back four and he could probably play the holding role in midfield if he had to. He’s that versatile."

Joe Gomez is currently the longest serving Liverpool player having been at the club since 2015. During his eight and a half year stint at Anfield, the versatile defender had to go through a number of serious injuries but has still managed to make 198 appearances for the Merseyside giants, playing at centre-back, right-back and left-back.