“He has been revitalised this season” - John Aldridge claims Liverpool defender could play like Wataru Endo during his absence

Liverpool icon John Aldridge has claimed that Reds defender Joe Gomez could possibly fill in for Waturu Endo in midfield during the latter's absence due to international duty.

The Japan international is a crucial player in defensive midfield for Klopp's in-form Liverpool team but Endo will now have to leave for the 2024 Asia Cup.

Liverpool spent a reported fee of £16.2 million for the signature of Endo last summer. However, he has done well to compliment his teammates and fill in an important role at Anfield since his switch from VfB Stuttgart.

The 30-year-old needed the first few months to get used to the intensity of the team and the league but has now become a key player in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge praised Endo's efforts but insisted that Joe Gomez could possibly fill in for the Japanese midfielder during his potential month-long absence. Aldridge wrote on his colum for The Liverpool Echo:

"We’re only just really starting to see the best of Wataru Endo, so it’s a shame he’s off to the Asian Cup for a month. He’s settled in. It’s taken him a while but he’s doing really well. He’s doing really well in that position. Not the biggest, he reminds me of Kalvin Phillips when he was at Leeds United. Gets himself about and doesn’t shirk his responsibilities. Gets his foot in and he’s been brilliant these last few games."

He added:

"He’ll be missed, we haven’t got anyone else who can go in there at the moment. We’ve got other players who could do a job there, like Curtis Jones, but it’s not ideal because he’s great going forward. As is Alexis Mac Allister. Needs must. When Andy Robertson comes back, Joe Gomez could do a job there! He has been revitalised this season. He’s been very good."

Aldridge, praising Gomez' versatilty, concluded:

"He’s a lovely lad and whenever he’s had a run in the team, he’s gotten injured at the wrong time in his career. He’s Mr. Versatile and since he got back into the team at left-back, he’s been brilliant. He can play anywhere across the back four and he could probably play the holding role in midfield if he had to. He’s that versatile."

Joe Gomez is currently the longest serving player at the club. Since joining them from Charlton Athletic in 2015, he has made 198 appearances for the Reds, marred by a few crucial injuries. During his time at Anfield, Gomez has been used at centre-back, right-back and even at left-back.

Jamie Carragher names two players who can help Liverpool cope with Mohamed Salah's absence

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds could deal with the absence of Mohamed Salah and has named two players who can fill in for the Egyptian. Salah is set to join his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations 2024.

Salah will be a major miss for Jurgen Klopp's side considering he is the topscorer as well as the top assist maker in the league right now. However, Carragher has claimed Harvey Elliott or Dominik Szoboszlai could help the Reds deal with the situation. He said on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"It will be very interesting to see who he puts in that position. An option could be Harvey Elliot. I think he is more of a midfield player, he lacks pace to play in the front three but he could do it. But also Szoboszlai. Liverpool have got a lot of midfield options now with Alexis Mac Allister back, Szoboszlai has played in that position for his former club."

However, he did add:

"You can’t replace his (Salah’s) goals. That will be very difficult."

Salah has been exceptional this season for Liverpool having scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 games across competitions.