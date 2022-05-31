“Don’t think he wants to be there forever” – Sadio Mane’s international teammate’s old quote resurfaces after decision to leave Liverpool

A quote from Sadio Mane's international teammate has resurfaced following reports that the forward wants to leave Liverpool.

According to The Guardian, the 30-year-old forward has expressed his desire to leave Anfield this summer in search of a new challenge, amid reports he is set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Mane has just over a year left on his current deal, with reports claiming that the attacker will cost more than £30 million this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summerHe’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. https://t.co/hr6R5NmuZ0

Mane has been a key figure in the Reds' success in recent seasons and has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in his 51 appearances across the campaign.

Discussing the forward's future back in March 2020, Mane's Sengal teammate Keita Balde was sceptical that the forward would stay at Anfield for the rest of his career, with the then-Sampdoria winger telling AS (as per TeamTalk):

“It depends on many things. I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change. I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving out many names."

“The coach [Klopp] loves him very much. He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him. Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool. A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it. He’s a great boy. He deserves the best. He is humble and nobody has given him anything. He deserves to be where he is today.”

M.Salah11 @fcsalah11 Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have now scored a combined 372 goals for Liverpool.



Don’t compare them, appreciate them. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have now scored a combined 372 goals for Liverpool.Don’t compare them, appreciate them. https://t.co/HALWjPvaUs

Sadio Mane has reportedly not told Liverpool he wants to leave

Since arriving from Southampton in 2016, Mane has won every team honor available to him. The Senegalese international will be a huge miss for the Reds due to his incredible workrate, ability and versatility.

However, according to Sky Sports, Mane has not yet told his current club of his desire to leave, despite Liverpool bracing themselves for a bid from Bayern Munich.

Mane has been used as a centre-forward in Klopp's front three since the January arrival of Luis Diaz. Following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris, the German boss remained coy over the forward's future.

Liverpool will also be keen to tie down fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, whose current deals expire next summer.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @SkySportNews] Julian Nagelsmann has already had Sadio Mané on his radar last year - Salihamidžić has been after him for a long time. There's interest from PSG and Real Madrid, but not 'hot'. Mané wants to join Bayern. Talks with Liverpool over the fee ongoing [ @Sky_Marc Julian Nagelsmann has already had Sadio Mané on his radar last year - Salihamidžić has been after him for a long time. There's interest from PSG and Real Madrid, but not 'hot'. Mané wants to join Bayern. Talks with Liverpool over the fee ongoing [@Sky_Marc, @SkySportNews] https://t.co/ZhT6GKk9y9

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far