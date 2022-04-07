"Don’t think they will blame him too much" - Courtois tips Mendy to bounce back after goalkeeping error in Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has backed Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy to bounce back after his error during the two teams' clash on Wednesday (April 6).

Los Blancos and the Blues were involved in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge last night. The visitors ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

Mendy could do nothing about Benzema's first two goals but gifted the ball to the Real Madrid forward in his own half for the third. The Frenchman rolled the ball into an empty net from well outside the box. The goal, which came in the very first minute of the second half, effectively killed the contest on the night.

Courtois, who enjoyed a better outing in goal and made four saves against Chelsea, opined after the game that Mendy's mistake was "unfortunate." He told BT Sport (as quoted by Metro):

"Yeah, that’s unfortunate. There are things that happen unfortunately in football for us goalkeepers, you miss a pass there’s no one behind you who can save it."

The Belgian, however, added that the team will still believe in Mendy to turn things around and acknowledged his importance to Thomas Tuchel's side. Courtois said:

"He gave Chelsea a lot of points last year, he helped them to win the Champions League, so I don’t think they will blame him too much. But I understand for him it will be a hard evening but he will bounce back."

Benzema hat-trick puts Real Madrid in control of tie against Chelsea

Benzema has undoubtedly been in inspired form this season and added another chapter to an incredible campaign during his side's match against Chelsea.

The Frenchman needed just 20 minutes to open the scoring for Real Madrid, beating Mendy with a fantastic header from Vinicius Jr.'s cross from the left. He made it 2-0 just three minutes later with another excellent header from Luka Modric's clipped ball in, this time from the right.

The hosts got themselves back into the match with a header of their own as Kai Havertz converted Jorginho's cross into the box five minutes before the break. However, Mendy's error just 45 seconds into the second half gifted Real Madrid and Benzema their third goal.

The Blues now have it all to do when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12.

