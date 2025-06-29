"Don’t think he will be far behind Haaland if they give him the continuity" - Former Real Madrid coach makes big claim about 21-year-old star

Former Real Madrid coach Hernan Perez reckons Gonzalo Garcia could reach the level of Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old is currently in action at the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Garcia, who has come up through the ranks at the club, made his first-team debut in the 2023-24 campaign, contributing three goals and two assists in nine games across competitions. All five goal contributions have come during the ongoing season, including two goals and an assist in three Club World Cup outings.

The young striker has had a goal contribution in all three games. After scoring in the 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, Garcia provided an assist in the 3-1 win over Pachuca before getting on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over RB Salzburg in the final group game.

“His desire to work and his eagerness to learn more every day and improve in every training session," Perez told AS about Garcia (via Madrid Universal).

"That character and ambition, along with his human qualities, made me see that he could go far. He was always very polite, even a little shy, and everyone liked him.”

Perez added:

"Barcelona has brought in young players and they have responded. There’s no need to send them to a lower division to play more. I’m sure the same would happen with Gonzalo, but you have to dare to play him. If you give him 50 games, he can score 50 goals.”

“I think he can be a Real Madrid striker for 10 or 12 years. I know the demands Real Madrid has, but I don’t think Garcia will be far behind Haaland if they give him the continuity and the prominence he needs."

Los Blancos are coming off a season where they failed to land major silverware, going 0-4 against arch-rivals Barcelona, including losses in the Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey finals.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid are into the knockouts of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. After topping Group G with seven points, they next take on Serie A giants Juventus in a blockbuster Round-of-16 clash on Tuesday (July 1) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The two European heavyweights last clashed in the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Following a 3-0 first-leg away win, Zinedine Zidane's side were on their way to the last-four.

However, the Bianconeri rallied to lead 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the return before a 98th-minute penalty by club record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo saved Los Blancos' blushes. They would go on to win the competition that year, completing an unprecedented three-peat.

