"Don’t understand why he’s even still at the club", "Time to move on" - Fans slam Manchester United star as they lose UEL final to Tottenham

Fans reacted to Luke Shaw's performance in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday (May 21). Brennan Johnson scored the game's only goal just before half-time.

United dominated the early exchanges before producing a slew of late chances to force an equaliser but were thwarted by the Spurs defence and their goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Meanwhile, Shaw had one shot on target, missed one big chance, sent in 1/4 accurate passes and 6/9 long balls, was dispossed once, won 1/2 ground duels and lost both aerial duels in 90 minutes (stats as per Fotmob at the time of writing). The Englishman was also at fault for the game's only goal, failing to clear a set-piece.

One fan reacted:

"Shaw has been pure shite since coming back. Don't understand why he's even still at the club."

Another chimed in:

"Luke Shaw is 100% the worst signing in United's history. Fooled a fnabase for a decade+"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Unpopular opinion: it's time to move on from Luke Shaw."

"Luke Shaw putting lollipops into the box. Disgraceful," wrote another.

One fan commented:

"Shaw shouldn't be anywhere near a final in 2025 btw and Amorim needs to answer questions, that Dorgu guy is mid asf"

"At least Luke Shaw outlasted that manager and is still young. Imagine if we listened to that manager and moved him on. We are so lucky. We backed the right horse," one remarked, albeit sarcastically.

Victory for Spurs ends a 17-year trophy drought as they also qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League, while United are a game away from ending one of their worst campaigns in decades.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have little time to dwell on their UEFA Europa League final loss to Tottenham, as they prepare for their final Premier League game of the season - a home game with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa on Sunday (May 25).

It's the club's worst season since they were relegated to the second division in 1973-74. Amorim, who succeeded Erik ten Hag mid-season, failed to steady the ship, as United produced their most forgetabble Premier League campaign.

Fast forward 51 years, the Red Devils fell in the EFL Cup quater-finals and FA Cup fifth round as Tottenham join Everton as the only sides to beat them four times in a season.

