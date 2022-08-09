"Don't want racist wa****s at our club" "There is a God" - Manchester United fans rejoice as club abandon pursuit of controversial striker

Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of a potential deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic following backlash from fans.

Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring injury; Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford, and Mason Greenwood not a part of the first team. So Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag hopes to sign a striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Arnautovic, who has experience in the Premier League with Stoke City and West Ham United, recently emerged as a surprise transfer target for the Red Devils. On Monday, United tabled a £6.8 million offer for the Austrian, but Bologna promptly rejected it.

However, the Premier League giants have now decided against pursuing Arnautovic, according to The Athletic. The development comes after the club received complaints from fans about the 33-year-old, who was accused of using racist slurs against North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski in last year's European Championships.

As per the aforementioned report, a fan of North Macedonian descent wrote to United to question the club's zero tolerance approach to racism amid speculations involving Arnautovic. Several fans also emailed club chief executive Richard Arnold, voicing their concerns.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

The Premier League giants have also reached an agreement with Juventus for Adrien Rabiot, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist added that personal terms are yet to be agreed, as talks are ongoing between player and club.

Rabiot, who is in the final year of his contract at the Juventus Stadium, registered two assists in 45 appearances last season. He has helped the Old Lady lift three trophies, including the 2019-20 Serie A.

Manchester United begin talks with Real Betis for Guido Rodriguez

According to journalist Mirko Calemme, Manchester United have approached Real Betis to discuss a potential summer move for defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The La Liga outfit are open to entering negotiations for the Argentine for a fee in the region of €20 million.

Rodriguez, who has two years left in his current deal, has cemented himself as a first-team starter at Real Betis in the past two and a half seasons. Overall, he has registered five goals and three assists in 100 games across competitions for Los Verdiblancos.

