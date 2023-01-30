"Don't worry" - Arsenal dealt transfer blow as defender tells fans he will not leave in January

Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda has told the club's fans that he will not be leaving in the January window despite interest from Arsenal. Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund were also interested in the defender, but he's now set to stay till the summer.

The teenager was involved in a transfer war between the three clubs but has now decided to stay at Valladolid. Any possible move has been postponed to the summer, which could leave Cedric Soares staying at Arsenal.

Speaking to a fan outside the club's training ground, Fresneda said:

“No man no, I’m not leaving, don’t worry.”

Marca Valladolid journalist Chus Rodriguez has also confirmed the news and said that the defender won't be leaving, barring any last-minute twists. The winter transfer window shuts in less than 48 hours in England and Spain.

Mikel Arteta wanted Arsenal to be active in transfer window

Manager Mikel Arteta expected Arsenal to be active in the transfer market, but the club have not managed to make the most of the situation. He wanted Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Chelsea hijacked the deal at the very end to sign the Ukrainian star.

Arteta was quoted as saying last month:

“We are going to be active, and active means we are looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it’s really important. But then we have to get the right profile, it has to be the right player to take us to the next level.”

He added:

“A season has its challenges, and that’s a challenge we have to overcome, but if you’re going to be at the top, there’s going to be those challenges. Knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates. It’s going to take time, for sure. He’s had surgery, that tells you the extent of the injury.”

Arsenal have the thinnest and the youngest squad in the Premier League and Arteta is aware that his team needs reinforcements. He said:

“We know where we are in terms of the squad and numbers that we have. We’ll be extremely cautious about what we want to do in the window.”

Arsenal top the Premier League after 19 games, leading second-placed Manchester City (45) by five points and have a game in hand.

