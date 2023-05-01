“Don’t write about him” – When Guardiola offered interesting Lionel Messi message during Barcelona superstar’s historic season at Camp Nou

Pep Guardiola has always insisted that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. During the Argentine's record-breaking 2011/12 season at Barcelona, the manager made a simple request to the journalists - not to write about the Catalan side's forward.

The simple request was nothing but a gesture to the Argentine, as he did not believe words did justice to his game. Instead, Guardiola wanted the media to enjoy watching the Barcelona star, as he scored 73 goals in the 2011/12 season.

GOAL quoted Guardiola as saying in 2011/12 season:

"Don't write about him, don't try to describe him. Watch him"

Messi scored 50 goals in La Liga that season, but still could not help Barcelona lift the league title. José Mourinho's Real Madrid hit 100 points that season and managed to stay nine points clear of the Catalan side.

The Blaugrana won just the Copa del Rey that season and were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

What makes Erling Haaland different from Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are undoubtedly two of the best players to have played under Pep Guardiola. The Argentine was known for his goals under the Spaniard and the Norwegian is showing that he too can make the most of his chances.

Speaking to the media earlier this season, Guardiola noted the difference between the two and said via GOAL:

"Haaland is always happy, always smiling. Lionel Messi scored two but not three and was a bit sad because he didn't score the third! Erling is all the time in an incredible mood. Even in the bad moments at the beginning of this season when people said he couldn't adapt, he arrived at training with a big smile and said hi to everyone. He has had an incredible impact, not just on the pitch."

He added:

"Every day in training sessions, in the locker room. I have the feeling that he is so happy with us. He never complains about [being taken off]. He respects me a lot. After Burnley, he was injured and couldn't play against Liverpool, so we know him and have to take care of him. He can score important goals and win games. He is going to play 90 minutes, but with this amount of games every three days, and you have another weapon in Julian [Alvarez], who is always ready. That's why it is a big boost for us."

Lionel Messi could be heading back to Barcelona in the summer after spending two seasons at PSG. Pep Guardiola has also been linked with a move back to Camp Nou, but he seems likely to stay put at Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes