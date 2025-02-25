"Done nothing in 3 games and he gets picked again?" - Chelsea fans question star's inclusion in XI for Southampton clash

Chelsea fans have been left perplexed by head coach Enzo Maresca's decision to stick with playing star Christopher Nkunku in their game against Southampton. The Frenchman regained his place in the starting XI for the clash on Tuesday as Maresca made just two changes to the XI.

Facing by far the worst run of form since Maresca arrived at the club last summer, Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 games in the Premier League. The Blues have gone from being second in the table to being seventh, behind Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

Needing a win against bottom-of-the-log Southampton, the Italian tactician has chosen to put his trust in Christopher Nkunku to lead the line. The former RB Leipzig man has failed to prove his worth in the three games since Nicolas Jackson picked up an injury, leading the fans to question his inclusion.

Some of the fans took to X to air their views and question the reasoning behind the 27-year-old making another start.

A fan pointed out that the forward has not done anything in the last three games to warrant a start.

"Nkunku has done nothing in 3 games and he gets picked again? Hope he turns up today", they wrote.

Another fan revealed that they would not be watching the game since the Frenchman was chosen to start.

"Nkunku walking around in the no.9 spot again means I'm not watching once again", they posted.

A fan expressed disbelief at the coach's persistence with Nkunku.

"Exactly. Can’t believe he’s still playing Nkunku!", they wrote.

Another fan decried the decision to start the forward.

"Nkunku again?? I do not deserve this", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the France international hardly impacts games despite getting chances in recent weeks.

"Nkunku is about to just get his cardio in again this match, he doesn’t even try for us now that he has a chance to start after all his complaining", they wrote.

Christopher Nkunku started on the left flank in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, with Pedro Neto playing through the middle. He has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 33 games this season, with just two coming in the league. He will hope to better impact proceedings and help Chelsea claim all three points on home soil.

Wesley Fofana returns to Chelsea squad for Southampton clash

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana has been named on the bench for the Blues for the visit of strugglers Southampton this evening. The 24-year-old is back in a matchday squad for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury last year.

Fofana injured his hamstring as the Blues downed Aston Villa 3-0 on December 1 and has spent nearly three months on the sidelines since. The former Leicester City man appeared 12 times for Chelsea this season, all in the league, before his injury.

The return of Wesley Fofana to the squad coincides with the injury to fellow defender Trevoh Chalobah, who was recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace. The Frenchman is an option to be called on off the bench for Enzo Maresca against the Saints.

