"Done unbelievably well" - Gary Neville lauds Chelsea for winning run despite off-field uncertainties 

Former England international Gary Neville has heaped praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and his players for not allowing off-field uncertainties to affect their performances.

Since the UK government’s seizure of owner Roman Abramovich’s assets, the club have been going through a whirlwind. First, their match-day budget was severely impacted, forcing them to adapt to a modest way of living.

They were then slapped with a transfer ban, keeping them not only from buying new players but also renewing the contracts of their current ones. Finally, there is the small matter of a change of ownership, which would dictate how the club operate in the next few years.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Chelsea Women: 5 wins in a row



Chelsea Men: 6 wins in a row
Chelsea Women: 5 wins in a row

Despite all the uncertainties, the Blues have somehow managed to perform admirably on the pitch, stringing one win after another.

Neville has been left thoroughly impressed with Chelsea’s efforts and has praised them for keeping the '[disruption and distraction' at bay. Speaking on Overlap’s Fan Event, the ex-Manchester United defender said (via Football.London):

“Firstly for the players and the manager, they have done unbelievably well in the last few weeks to carry on as they have done in winning all the games.”

He continued:

“That's the first thing to say with the disruption and distraction that has gone on in the club. So, it tells you that when you have got a real strong manager and strong changing room which Chelsea have, you can withstand all the stuff that is going on externally and outside.”

Chelsea, currently third in the English Premier League standings, are on a six-game winning run across competitions. They return to action with a top-flight clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel has been Chelsea’s beacon of hope in last few months

The reigning European and world champions have an exceptional manager in Thomas Tuchel.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach has not flinched amidst the tumultuous state the club are going through right now. He has faced the cameras and blunt questions fearlessly, answering them to the best of his abilities.

Tuchel Enjoyer @JovacicStan

78 Games 53 Wins 15 Draws 10 Losses

5 Finals reached.

3 Trophies: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup

Top scorer: Kai Havertz (15 Goals)

Thomas Tuchel after 15 months in charge at Chelsea:
78 Games 53 Wins 15 Draws 10 Losses
5 Finals reached.
3 Trophies: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup
Top scorer: Kai Havertz (15 Goals)
Top Assister: Mason Mount (16 Assists)

Under the German, this young west London outfit look a lot more seasoned and composed, ready for any challenge that has come their way. Had it not been for Tuchel’s calm and collected approach, there is no telling where the Blues would have been right now.

One thing is for certain: without him, they wouldn’t be dreaming of becoming the first English team to defend their Champions League crown.

