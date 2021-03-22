"Donny Van de Beek looks lost at Manchester United" - Mark Hughes

Former Manchester United player Mark Hughes believes Donny Van de Beek does not enjoy the full confidence of his Manchester United team-mates on the pitch. The Dutchman was a starter in Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday night.

Leicester City cruised to victory over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday thanks to a double from former Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and a goal from Youri Tielemans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a number of changes from the Manchester United side that beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro in midweek in the Europa League. The Norwegian decided to give out of favour midfielder Donny Van de Beek a rare start.

Van de Beek has started just two Premier League games for Manchester United this season and has largely been used in Cup competitions by Solskjaer. The former Ajax man struggled to settle into the game and was taken off after 60 minutes to be replaced by Scott McTominay.

Donny Van de Beek was regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe before he joined Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth £35 million last summer.

Manchester United legend Mark Hughes believes Donny Van de Beek is 'lost' and is running out of time to save his career in Manchester.

"Clearly, it's difficult, he hasn't seen enough game time and you can see that in his play. He's wandering and not really getting on the ball, he doesn't know how to affect the game, can't demand the ball of his team-mates because they're not quite sure whether or not they have enough confidence in him," Hughes told Stadium Astro.

He's a big money signing he's come from a big club in Ajax so he's used to being a top player of influence. But clearly, since he's come to United he hasn't shown anything like what the level he needs to be at to remain a Manchester United player," said the former United star.

Manchester United stars 'don't trust' Donny van de Beek, claims Mark Hughes https://t.co/0tJxiwPUwr — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 10, 2021

Manchester United could sell Donny Van de Beek in the summer to raise funds for new signings

Donny Van de Beek had a poor outing in Manchester United's FA Cup loss to Leicester City

Manchester United currently have a wealth of options in midfield at their disposal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arguably did not require another midfielder when he signed Donny Van de Beek last summer.

Manchester United also face the prospect of Jesse Lingard returning to the club in the summer from his loan spell at West Ham. The England international has been in sensational form since joining the Hammers and will only return if he's guaranteed regular playing time by Manchester United.

Donny van de Beek is ready to quit Manchester United this summer due to his lack of playing time, according to the Daily Star 👋 pic.twitter.com/it0Df5xvx3 — Goal (@goal) March 16, 2021

The Red Devils, therefore, might look to sell Donny van de Beek this summer if he is deemed surplus to requirements. Manchester United will look to regain the majority of the £35 million they spent to sign him last summer, and invest it in a new defender or a striker.