Donny van de Beek reacts angrily after failing to come off the bench in Manchester United's UCL triumph

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek had to be consoled by teammates Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson after he was an unused substitute during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Villarreal.

Looking quite furious, the star was seen taking the chewing gum from his mouth and throwing it towards the technical area where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant Terry Phelan stood alongside players Fred and Jesse Lingard.

With Manchester United chasing a goal, Solskjaer subbed Nemanja Matic and Fred to add some stamina in the middle of the park. Some fans will argue that Solskjaer's decision to bring Fred on, instead of van de Beek, was what caused the Dutch midfielder to lose his cool in the dugout.

However, Solskjaer used only four out of his five available substitutes, and it's likely that van de Beek was expecting to be fifth. Reports have indicated that the former Ajax star - who did the usual warm-up routine - also threw his bib to the ground after being informed that he wouldn't be getting any game time.

Manchester United fans might be sympathetic with Donny van de Beek's lack of game time. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will feel justified in his substitutions after they proved to be influential in the play which resulted in the winning goal.

Both fans and players alike were filled with relief after Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner to hand the Red Devils all three points.

No playing time for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United

Van de Beek has struggled to break into the starting eleven at Manchester United ever since his £35 million move from Eredivisie champions Ajax last summer. With Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Scott McTominay filling up the available midfield slots, van de Beek has seen very little playing time.

Last season, the star started only eight games and was used as a substitute 20 times. This time out, van de Beek has appeared in only three games for Manchester United so far. Yesterday's game makes it the sixth time he has been an unused substitute.

Speaking about van de Beek's predicament back in January, Solskjaer said:

"I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy. Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner. We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position. He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games. He trusts his own quality. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough and is just waiting for his opportunity."

