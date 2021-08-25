Donny van de Beek's agent speaks up about his client's future at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek's agent Guido Albers has come out to address the midfielder's stay at Manchester United after another appearance on the bench. Albers spoke after the Netherlands international was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, he said:

''Everyone in the club knows that Donny cannot have another season like last year. The fans had already embraced him before, but the most important thing is that the trainer has now provided clarity to the English press. We are happy with that. And I assume that Donny will play a lot in one of the positions in midfield in the coming period.”

Donny van de Beek emerged as a highly-rated midfielder in the Ajax setup. He was one of the stars of the youthful side that defied expectations to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Van de Beek's displays saw him linked with several top clubs on the continent, with Real Madrid particularly interested in his services. However, it was Manchester United that won the race for the signature and announced his signing for a reported fee of £40m.

He was expected to slot into midfield and help in the club's quest to regain glory but that was not the case. The 24-year-old struggled for playing time and made just 19 league appearances for the Red Devils last season, with just four of those being starts.

Things have hardly fared better for the Netherlands international this term and he has been an unused substitute in each of Manchester United's two league games this season.

Does Donny van de Beek have a future at Manchester United?

So;lskjaer insists Van de Beek has a future at Manchester United.

Van de Beek's situation at Old Trafford has led to speculation that he could be on his way out of the club. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to debunk such reports.

The Manchester United manager has been adamant in his stance that the midfielder remains in his plans. However, his actions have proven to be contrary.

Solskjaer has preferred the midfield pairing of Fred and Paul Pogba, while Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are also ahead of Donny van de Beek in the pecking order at the club.

Donny van de Beek could still turn his Manchester United career around. However, for that to happen, it is imperative that he gets more playing time in the coming months.

