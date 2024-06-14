"Dont be on Instagram, focus on your work" - Sami Khedira sheds light on incident between Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa at Juventus 

Former Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo once asked Federico Chiesa to not use his phone inside the gym and focus on his work instead. The German played with the Portuguese star during their time at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo joined Juventus for a reported fee of €100 million, the highest for an Italian club. The five-time Champions League winner motivated his teammates to work and train harder.

A similar sentiment was projected by the 37-year-old while he narrated an incident between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the Italian winger.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's what Khedira told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE:

"Cristiano, when he came to Juventus, of course he had his ego. Federico Chiesa was like a fantastic young player. He had his phone in his hand and was walking into the gym - Cristiano looked at him like 'what are you doing and where are you going?'"

"'Going to the gym with your phone - listen you don't need your phone, go in the gym and work. Don't do Instagram and don't do any TikTok. Focus on your work.' The young players were like, wow. But even the quality of training when he came to Juventus, it was like a different level."

Khedira, however, pointed out that Ronaldo was very humble and friendly while being extremely competitive. The former Real Madrid talisman stayed in Italy until 2021 before he returned to his former club Manchester United.

What were Ronaldo's stats for Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in 134 games for Juventus, scoring 101 goals and assisting 20 others. During his time in Turin, he secured two Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana and one Coppa Italia.

When Juventus won the 2021 Coppa Italia final, the Portuguese became the first player in the history of world football to win every major domestic trophy in England, Spain and Italy.

He ended the 2021 season with 29 league goals, thereby winning the Capocannoniere, a trophy awarded to the highest goalscorer. Upon winning it, he became the first player ever to win the top goalscorer award in Spain, England and Italy.