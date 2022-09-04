"Don't see it going well" "Needs to have the game of his life" - Arsenal fans worry as 22-year-old starts Premier League clash against Manchester United 

Arsenal have announced their lineup for their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday (September 4) and fans aren't confident of their chances after seeing Albert Sambi Lokonga in the XI.

The Gunners are away at Old Trafford today looking to pick up their sixth win in a row. Head coach Mikel Arteta has made just one change from their last outing.

Kieran Tierney has been relegated to the bench in favor of Oleksandr Zinchenko whereas Lokonga starts for the second game in a row.

He played alongside Granit Xhaka in a double pivot in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa. He put on a good showing, which could be why Arteta went with the same pairing in midfield again today.

The Belgian faced an uncertain future during the summer after struggling for regular gametime last season. However, the tides are supposedly changing for him, given he's starting for the second time in a row.

Yet, some fans aren't convinced yet, and are portending an unfavorable result at Old Trafford today.

One of them even felt it was unfair for Lokonga to start tonight as he'd face much of the criticism in case of a defeat on a big occasion like this one.

Arsenal looking to win opening six games for the first time in over 70 years

With five wins from five, Arsenal have made their best start to a Premier League season since the 2004-05 season. The Gunners are reaping the rewards of a promising pre-season campaign and a slew of excellent summer signings.

Now, history beckons for the side at Old Trafford. They could win their opening six games of the campaign for the first time since the 1947-48 season, when Arsenal won the title.

However, it's also worth noting that the north London outfit have won just one of their last 15 away games against United - a 1-0 win in November 2020.

