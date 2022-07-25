“Don’t try this at home” – Amad Diallo hilariously reacts to what Manchester United star did during pre-season friendly against Aston Villa

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has offered a hilarious response to teammate Eric Bailly's cynical foul on Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia in last weekend's preseason friendly.

The Villa forward was on a promising run until Bailly shoved him to the floor midway through the second half of the clash in Perth. The incident could have easily resulted in a card being shown were it a Premier League encounter.

Bailly posted a picture of the foul on his Instagram, where he can be seen with both hands around Buendia's neck. The Ivorian defender added a caption to the picture, writing:

"We are continuing to move forward with our preseason preparations."

The post garnered plenty of attention online, including from the 28-year-old's Manchester United and Ivory Coast teammate Diallo, who, according to Birmingham World, replied to the image with a WWE-style warning which read:

"Don’t try this at home."

The duo's former teammate Paul Pogba also commented with several laughing emojis. Former Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony also quipped in: "Are you sure this is the league football preparation you're showing us?"

Bailly and Diallo will be aiming to become integral parts of Erik ten Hag's side this season, with the latter returning from Scottish giants Rangers, where he had been on loan since the second half of last season.

Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United's preseason 'setback' against Aston Villa

The Red Devils coasted into a 2-0 lead at half-time thanks to a Jadon Sancho volley and Matty Cash's own goal. But their infamous defensive frailties were on show again in the second period as Villa scored twice to claim an unlikely draw.

Supporters will be particularly concerned by the nature of the goals they conceded, with Leon Bailey running halfway across the pitch unchallenged to net Villa's first before Calum Chambers' goal from a corner ended United's 100 percent record in the preseason.

Following the clash in Australia, Ten Hag told Manchester United's official website:

"First half was a decent performance, 2-0 up, but, the second half, we came back out of the dressing room, we had control of the game and we gave it away. That’s not good so that is a lesson.

"For the players, for the team, I think we make a lot of progress, a lot of positive aspects. I would say also, at the end, a setback, but it’s also part of the season, a season is not always going up, you also have to have setbacks and have to deal with it."

