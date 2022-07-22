"Don't worry Merengues, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" - Barcelona troll Real Madrid with huge electronic banner ahead of pre-season El Clasico

Drawing inspiration from the iconic lines about Las Vegas, which have been echoed for decades, Barcelona have warned Real Madrid heading into their pre-season El Clasico clash.

GOAL reported that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta's campaign manager Lluis Carrasco pulled off an audacious stunt by displaying a cheeky message on a huge electronic banner on a giant screen in Las Vegas.

The advertisement read:

"Don’t worry Merengues, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, a clash much awaited by fans of both the clubs following their respective pre-season tours.

The message on the banner was likely showcased to remind Los Blancos of their humiliating 4-0 defeat against the Catalan club at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga earlier in March.

Although Real Madrid won the Spanish top-flight comfortably, losing just four games in the entire season, their heaviest defeat of the 2021-22 campaign came against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Carrasco is known for his provocative publicity ideas and had attempted something similar last year when Laporta was fighting the Catalan club's presidential elections.

In what was going to be his second spell as president, Carrasco displayed a message only meters away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which read:

“Looking forward to seeing you again.”

The clash between Los Blancos and Blaugrana is an anticipated affair as both sets of fans look forward to seeing some new signings in action.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could hand a starting spot to Antonio Rudiger and is expected to introduce Aurelian Tchouameni at some point in the game.

On the other hand, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez now has an abundance of options to rotate, and the likes of Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski could all feature for the first time.

Barcelona opt against signing former Real Madrid fullback

The Catalans have dismissed the prospect of swooping in for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon due to his close ties with rivals Los Blancos. The Blaugrana are yet to strengthen in the left-back department, with Jordi Alba needing cover.

Reguilon was one of the options Barcelona were interested in. However, SPORT reported that after learning that the Real Madrid academy product is still a fan of his former club, the Catalan club have dropped the idea of signing him. Antonio Conte has deemed the 25-year-old surplus to requirements, and the Spaniard is now on the lookout for a new club.

