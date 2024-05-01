Dortmund plan move to bring departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp back to club as details emerge: Reports

German side Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

With his departure set in stone, Dortmund are said to be aiming for a Jurgen Klopp reunion. According to reports from The Independent, discussions within Dortmund about Klopp's potential return are gaining momentum. Journalist Miguel Delaney highlighted the growing speculation surrounding Klopp's reunion with the club. He noted:

"There is increasing talk around [Dortmund] about bringing former manager Jurgen Klopp back as head of football in 2025."

Nine years since the departure of Jurgen Klopp from Borussia Dortmund, BVB have struggled to reach their former heights in recent seasons. The team that last won the Bundesliga title in 2012 now finds itself struggling for Champions League qualification, far behind the likes of Bayern Munich and the newly-crowned champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Klopp, who guided the team to their last Champions League final in 2013, moved on to Liverpool. The German established his legacy at Anfield, bringing home the Premier League for the first time in 30 years. Under his leadership, Liverpool reached back-to-back Champions League finals, winning the whole thing in 2019.

However, after nine seasons in Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp has announced his departure from the team. The 56-year-old stated that he has "run out of energy," and will bring an end to his legendary stint at Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Dortmund eyeing a swoop for Liverpool's star defender

The German outfit might not be stopping at Jurgen Klopp. A side heavily reliant on the defensive unit in the 2023/24 season, it has been reported by Mirror that Borussia Dortmund are aiming to sign Liverpool veteran Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender, a key figure in Liverpool's recent successes, could be seen as a suitable replacement for Dortmund's veteran defender Mats Hummels, whose contract is set to expire.

Van Dijk's contract at Anfield also concludes in 2025, fueling speculation about his future amid Klopp's departure from Liverpool. Dortmund is reportedly monitoring the situation closely, alongside other European clubs from Spain, Turkey, Italy, and the Netherlands. With the potential to match van Dijk's salary demands, Dortmund could persuade the 32-year-old to make the move to Signal Iduna Park.

As Dortmund looks to revitalize its squad in the upcoming season, the prospect of Klopp's return and the acquisition of van Dijk signal a significant shift in the club's ambitions. It remains to be seen whether these rumors will come to fruition.