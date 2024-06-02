Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final pitch invaders to receive eye-watering sum from controversial Russian streamer

The Champions League final clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund was interrupted after 30 seconds. The game was brought to a halt when pitch invaders stormed the field at the request of a Russian streamer.

Russian streamer, Mellstroy, who's real name is Amdrey Burim has reportedly offered £300,000 to whoever could make it to the pitch during the final. For the eye watering sum of money, it is no surprise that three match goers took up the challenge and interrupted the game.

The trio were subsequently taken off the pitch by security with the assistance of Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Fortunately the interruption did not cause too much of a disruption to the game.

The organizers of the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have taken a far sterner tone with the pitch invaders. A spokesperson for Wembley told the press:

"It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the UEFA Champions League Final shortly after kick-off. All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”

It remains to be seen what the punishment meted out to the invaders will be. Nevertheless, they will be bolstered by the fact that their stunt at least got them some money from the Russian streamer.

Who were pitch invaders at Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League final

Proceedings at the start of the champions league final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, were disrupted by three pitch invaders. The trio who have not been named ran onto the pitch in white t-shirts with the name mallstroy on the back and front.

One ran onto the pitch and struck Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration. Another tried to get a selfie with English midfielder Jude Bellingham. All three were, however, apprehended by stewards and ushered off the pitch for the game to resume as quickly as possible.

The invaders were spurred on by a Russian streamer who reportedly offered £300,000 pounds to the first people to take to the pitch. The Blogger and kick streamer is popular in his native Russia and has over three million followers on Instagram.

Despite the disruption, the match continued without further incident from forces off the pitch. Real Madrid went on to win a 15th Champions League title at Borussia Dortmund’s expense. Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr securing a 2-0 result.