"Doubt there are many clubs who will want to pay even half of what he’s earning" - Paddy Kenny names player Arsenal must offload to complete Dusan Vlahovic swoop

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Arsenal will not sign Dusan Vlahovic as long as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at the club.

Aubameyang is currently the north London side's highest earner, but has struggled for form this season. He is currently out of favor after a disciplinary breach in December.

The Gunners need more firepower up front and have been linked with Fiorentina’s Vlahovic. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract next summer, so the need to sign an alternative forward is imperative.

“We’ve not received any official offer. Let’s see if some proposal will arrive”, he told Mediaset. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Dušan Vlahović future and Arsenal bid: “We’re open to consider all the proposals we’ll receive for Vlahović - no bid is on the table right now”.“We’ve not received any official offer. Let’s see if some proposal will arrive”, he told Mediaset. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Dušan Vlahović future and Arsenal bid: “We’re open to consider all the proposals we’ll receive for Vlahović - no bid is on the table right now”. 🇷🇸 #AFC“We’ve not received any official offer. Let’s see if some proposal will arrive”, he told Mediaset. https://t.co/eLT8SOYrHy

Vlahovic will cost upwards of £50 million, but Kenny feels the Gunners may not be able to strike a deal unless they get rid of Aubameyang.

"Arsenal have to find someone who is willing to pay his wages. I doubt there are many clubs who will want to pay even half of what he's earning. He's at the wrong end of his career and everyone knows about his disciplinary record.

"Clubs won't want to pay a big fee for him. He's not out of contract until the summer of 2023 so it's not like he can go on loan and leave for free at the end of the season.

"Will clubs want to take him on loan? I'm not sure. But if Arsenal are going to make this big Vlahovic signing then Aubameyang is going to have to go in one form or another. I don't think Vlahovic comes in unless Aubameyang leaves," Kenny told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild.

The Gunners need to offload Aubameyang soon to make way for new signings

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is no longer at the peak of his prowess as his on-field performances have been inconsistent.

The forward’s drop-off last season was evident, and the Emirates outfit seem to do well when he’s not in the team.

We’re all behind you & hope you’re okay, #afc Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not take part in Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana this evening after medical examinations carried out by the CAF showed suspected heart issues.We’re all behind you & hope you’re okay, @Auba Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not take part in Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana this evening after medical examinations carried out by the CAF showed suspected heart issues.We’re all behind you & hope you’re okay, @Auba! 💛 #afc https://t.co/aLsonTE8nr

The Gabon international is currently on £350,000-a-week, which may not be a luxury for a club of Arsenal's resources. However, the Gunners need to ensure they offload him to may space for someone else.

Dusan Vlahovic is still young and has done exceedingly well in Serie A. Signing him would be difficult without Champions League football, but if Arsenal can offer a lucrative contract as they did to Aubameyang, he will find it hard to turn down.

