Douglas Luiz opens up on strict rule he shares with girlfriend Alisha Lehmann as Aston Villa star lifts lid on relationship

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has revealed details about his relationship with women's star Alisha Lehmann, opening up about a strict rule the couple follow when they're at home together.

Luiz joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2019 from Manchester City while Lehmann signed for the club from West Ham United in 2021, after which the two footballers met and started dating.

In a revealing interview with the Daily Mail, Douglas Luiz said (as quoted by Sport Bible):

"People say we are like a celebrity couple but we are just normal. We go out for dinner. Go bowling. Go to the shop."

He also spoke about how Alisha Lehmann, who's fluent in five different languages, helped him learn English. The former Manchester City midfielder said:

"My English is much better because of her. My first two years I couldn’t speak English but then I met her and now I need to. We can't have an argument if I can't speak the language can we? If we have an argument we can now resolve it in the moment. Before I had to use my phone to translate everything from Portuguese to English!

"The first time it happened I couldn't speak anything. It had to change. She speaks so many languages. I think five. German, French, English, Portuguese and Swedish. I have three — Portuguese, English, Spanish. It's not bad given that I didn't even finish school."

The report then stated that while the pair attend each other's games, Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann strictly make it a point not to speak about football while spending time together at home.

Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann's relationship timeline

The football power couple's relationship began after crossing paths at Aston Villa. However, after over a year of dating and making their relationship public through social media, Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann broke up in November 2022.

According to The Sun, the pair split due to differences in opinion regarding Lehmann's calendar that was set to release for 2023 at the time. After heated arguments that led to them parting ways, Lehmann reportedly moved in with a teammate.

However, Luiz and Lehman soon rekindled their relationship and were seen cozying up with each other. They posed for pictures and posted them online on Instagram during a New Year's event to celebrate the start of 2024.

Douglas Luiz has registered 46 appearances across competitions for Aston Villa this season, contributing 10 goals and assists apiece, while Alisha Lehmann has 11 appearances in the WSL this term.

