“Down to the bare bones” - Mark Lawrenson predicts who will win Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes that Chelsea will defeat Crystal Palace when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (December 27).

The Blues are desperately in need of a win after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous Premier League clash (December 24). They're currently placed 10th in the standings, with 22 points, 14 behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are fourth.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have played out two consecutive draws in the English top flight. They first completed a comeback from 2-0 down at Manchester City to share the points (2-2, December 16) and then drew 1-1 with Brighton (December 21). Roy Hodgson's men are five places and four points behind the west Londoners.

Predicting a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the Blues, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"I think Chelsea will win this. The thing with Crystal Palace is that they lack the depth. We all know these games come along think and fast and Chelsea have serious depth and can rotate. Palace, especially with all their injuries, are down to the bare bones."

Crystal Palace are without Cheick Doucoure, Joel Ward, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Sam Johnstone, and Odsonne Edouard. Given the injury list at Selhurst Park, a positive result against Mauricio Pochettino's side would come as a huge boost.

The last time these two sides met at Stamford Bridge earlier this year, the Blues came out on top thanks to a Kai Havertz strike (1-0, January 15).

Andy Townsend slams Raheem Sterling for moment in Chelsea's defeat to Wolves

Raheem Sterling had a night to forget during Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Wolves on Sunday. The Blues winger had the perfect chance to square ball to Nicolas Jackson from a three on one situation in the 32nd minute.

With the game level at 0-0, he decided to take it on himself and failed to convert. On the night, Sterling recorded a 79% passing accuracy, managed one accurate cross from five attempts and failed to score from his two shots.

Addressing this moment in particular, Townsend said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"What a chance that is. He has to pass it. You have to slip it, you have to make sure at 0-0. That is really poor play. I’m surprised at that decision."

The Blues conceded two second-half (51, 90+3') goals before Christopher Nkunku scored a consolation (90+6'). Sterling has made 18 Premier League appearances this season, bagging five goals and assists each.