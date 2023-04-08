"Down with the dead men and can’t score" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Wolves vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson recently shared his prediction for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, April 8.

The Blues will face Wolves at Molineaux Stadium in Frank Lampard's first game back in charge of the side as interim manager. The west London side sacked Graham Potter last week and have now appointed Lampard for the rest of the season.

They come into the game against Wolves on the back of a goalless draw against Liverpool at home on April 4. They created numerous chances, having 12 attempts on goal but failing to score.

Wolves, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest away in their previous game. They are currently 14th in the league table, just one point above the relegation zone.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson shared his prediction for Wolves' clash against the Blues, writing:

"Chelsea should have beaten Liverpool, Liverpool were all over the place for half an hour. It looks like Frank Lampard’s coming back and it’s great for him, he can’t lose with that arrangement. Wolves are down with the dead men and can’t score so I’ll go for a Draw."

Frank Lampard's message to Chelsea fans ahead of Wolves clash

Lampard is certainly a Chelsea legend for his incredible stint as a player when he registered 211 goals and 145 assists in 648 games for the club. He then returned as a manager in 2019 but was sacked in 2021 after a string of poor results.

He is now back in charge of the side for the rest of the season. Ahead of their clash against Wolves, Lampard shared a message with the club's fans, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"I’m very thankful for the ones that are delighted I am back. If there are some that aren’t delighted, they can know I will work my utmost to get the team to where I want it to be and to give them a team they’re proud of. Without wanting it to sound too casual, I don’t think I need to speak too much about my relationship with the Chelsea fans."

He added:

"I played here for 13 years, I coached here, I had a lot of incredible moments and some difficult moments, because that’s football, but from the moment I joined this club many years ago they’ve been a huge support to me and I’m forever thankful for that."

Speaking about finishing the season on a high and restoring good energy back at Stamford Bridge, Lampard added:

"So if I can be here, if I can help this club and we can come together, we can feel those days and nights at Stamford Bridge and feel the energy in this period of the season, that’s what I’m here to try to do."

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table and have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Real Madrid.

