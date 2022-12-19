Drake loses $1 million on bet despite Argentina lifting 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rap superstar Drake lost the €1 million bet he placed on Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup despite La Albiceleste accomplishing the feat.

That's because the Canadian placed his bet in the 1x2 market, which doesn't account for extra time, per Free Press Journal. Argentina secured a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over France after a thrilling 3-3 draw following extra time.

It was the third time the South American nation won the FIFA World Cup as legendary forward Lionel Messi recorded his first triumph at the tournament. Messi scored the opener from the spot, and Angel Di Maria added to Argentina's lead with a delightful counter-attacking goal.

France hit back through a phenomenal Kylian Mbappe double to take the final to extra time. Messi was on the scoresheet again, but Argentina's lead didn't last long, as Mbappe struck once again to force penalties.

La Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came to the fore, saving Kingsley Coman's spot-kick, while Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide. Gonzalo Montiel converted the decisive penalty to ensure victory for Messi and Co in the final of the FIFA World Cup.

Drake had placed a €1 million bet on Lionel Scaloni's side to come out victorious over Les Bleus. A video of the 'Hotline Bling' rapper wearing a Napoli shirt while making the bet surfaced online, where he was seen saying:

"I'll take Argentina; he'll take France."

Casino streamer Roshtein a.k.a. Ishmale Schwartz, matched the rapper's bet for France, but both missed out on winning. Drake was reportedly set to win a whopping $1.75 million if Messi and co had won the final in regulation time.

The Canadian is renowned for placing wagers on football. He did so in November when he placed a $600,000 wager on Barcelona beating Real Madrid in El Clasico and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. The rapper lost out on both occasions, with the Gunners beating Leeds and the Blaugrana losing to Madrid.

The Drake Curse ends after Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup

The infamous 'Drake curse' seems to have subsided with Argentina's win as teams and athletes the Canadian usually back end up on the losing side. Supporters of clubs' jerseys that the rapper is pictured wearing are often fearful that their team could be cursed.

The 'Drake curse' has become an internet meme. If the rap sensation is seen with an athlete or voices his support for a team or individual, then trouble is usually ahead.

However, La Albiceleste's win may now allow fans to breathe easy should the rapper show his support for their team.

