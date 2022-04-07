"Drama around the club has galvanised the group" - Joleon Lescott suggests Chelsea can go 'all the way' in the UEFA Champions League again 

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has suggested that Chelsea have what it takes to retain their Champions League crown this season. The former Premier League star has given them his full support heading into their quarter-final first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Blues have had a tough time in recent weeks off the pitch due to ownership issues. Their Russian owner Roman Abramovich was at the end of sanctions by the UK government, which has effects on the club as well.

They are barred from making any revenue or taking part in deals. The club are set to change owners as Abramovich is set to sell and their future still hangs in the balance as they receive bids. Lescott feels all this has "galvanised the group" and will help them push in the competition.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Football London) ahead of the tie, the former defender said:

"Interesting. Benzema back. it’s a difficult game for Chelsea. I just think their system, they’re confident - I know the weekend wasn’t great - but the drama around the club has galvanised the group and looks like they can go all the way again."

Chelsea face Los Blancos in the knockout stages of the Champions League for a second consecutive year. They were victorious in the semi-finals last year, winning by an aggregate scored of 3-1. They will hope they can get the better of Los Blancos yet again as they hope to retain their Champions League crown.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, come to London with a point to prove and vengeance on their minds. They hope to add another continental crown to their unprecedented 13 by the end of the campaign.

Antonio Rudiger will make decision on Chelsea future after Real Madrid tie: Reports

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

According to BILD reporter Christian Falk, defender Antonio Rudiger would prefer to remain at Stamford Bridge rather than make a move to another club. However, the star is yet to make a decision on his future. He reportedly won't do so until next week, when the tie against Madrid has concluded.

Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing the German. However, no offers have been made or concluded by either party.

While the Blues and Los Blancos clash, it would give Rudiger an opportunity to play against his potential colleagues for next season. It would also allow Madrid access to scout Rudiger and how he would perform against their team.

Edited by Aditya Singh