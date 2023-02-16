Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz had a night to forget in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter's side suffered a setback in the first leg of their last 16 encounter with the Bundesliga giants.

Karim Adeyemi grabbed the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute. BvB broke from a Blues corner, with the German forward outpacing Enzo Fernandez. He rounded Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Dortmund the edge in the tie.

Chelsea were blunt in attack, and most of the criticism is being firmly placed on Havertz's shoulders. The attacking midfielder played a false nine role but struggled in front of goal. He had three shots, with one on target. The German frontman made four key passes but lost possession nine times.

Potter's men's woes this season have been their lack of a cutting edge in attack. The Blues boss' experiment of using Havertz up front is not working, as Havertz continues to endure a difficult campaign.

Dortmund are in the driving seat heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 7. Their counter-attacking style of play caused problems for Chelsea, and BvB will be tricky customers to deal with in west London.

However, Blues fans are less than impressed with Havertz's performance. One described him as:

"A dreadful footballer most of the time."

Another was down in the dumps, having to watch Havertz and Hakim Ziyech misfire:

"Watching Havertz and Ziyech depresses me on another level."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Havertz's disappointing outing at Signal Iduna Park:

ryan @B4LDB4ST4RD We should’ve removed havertz from the squad instead of Aubameyang We should’ve removed havertz from the squad instead of Aubameyang

Will @willreyner Havertz makes the wrong decision in attack EVERY TIME Havertz makes the wrong decision in attack EVERY TIME

Felix @FelixJohnston_ Kai Havertz man… YOU’RE A STRIKER. RUN TO THE GOAL Kai Havertz man… YOU’RE A STRIKER. RUN TO THE GOAL

EiF @EiFSoccer Kai Havertz is painful to watch. Impossible to understand why in the world Graham Potter keeps playing him.



What a dreadful, dreadful footballer he is for most of the time. Kai Havertz is painful to watch. Impossible to understand why in the world Graham Potter keeps playing him.What a dreadful, dreadful footballer he is for most of the time.

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Havertz pls just one good game man Havertz pls just one good game man

- @MauricioPanini Watching Havertz and Ziyech depresses me on another level Watching Havertz and Ziyech depresses me on another level

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keen to rejoin Barcelona but isn't La Liga side's priority

Aubameyang wants Barcelona return, but the Blaugrana are not too eager.

Aubameyang was withdrawn from Chelsea's squad for the UEFA Champions League knockouts. The Gabonese striker has endured a frustrating season since joining the Blues from Barcelona for £10.8 million last summer.

He has managed just three goals in 18 games across competitions. However, given Potter's side's struggles in front of goal, Aubameyang's omission is up for debate.

According to SPORT, Aubameyang would be happy to rejoin the Blaugrana, and he tried to do so in the January transfer window. The problem is that he's not viewed as a priority signing by the Blaugrana in the summer.

The former Arsenal frontman was a hit at the Camp Nou during his short spell with the club. He scored 13 goals in 24 games since joining in January 2022. However, it seems he may have to ride out his Chelsea nightmare, as Barca are not overly interested in a reunion.

