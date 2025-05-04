"Dreadful player who should be nowhere near the first team" - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite 3-2 win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid fans have labeled Jacobo Ramón’s performance 'dreadful' following their 3-2 league win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, May 4. The La Liga giants narrowly edged past Celta, who were on the verge of securing a comeback to close the gap between them and Barcelona to four points.

With a 3-0 lead after 65 minutes during the game, Carlo Ancelotti decided to turn to his bench and send in some fresh legs. Thus, Raul Asencio was substituted and Ramon was introduced as his replacement in the 67th minute.

However, two minutes after the La Fábrica graduate was sent in, Celta scored their first goal of the game. Os Celestes also reduced the deficit, to make the scoreline 3-2 in the 76th minute. The two goals Madrid conceded could arguably be attributed to poor defensive tactics and an absence of communication in the backline.

Meanwhile, Ramon, who featured for 23 minutes in his first La Liga start this season, maintained 100% (14/14) passing accuracy. He recorded two tackles and won all ground duels contested (2/2) via Sofascore.

However, Ramon's defensive display was a subject of worry for Real Madrid supporters after the game. Some of them took to X to share their opinions about Ramon.

A fan claimed that Ramon's performance was subpar and that he should be nowhere near Madrid's squad.

"Jacobo Ramon is literally Vallejo 2.0, even looks like him. A dreadful player who should be nowhere near the first team. Enjoy Ponferradina next season pal.”

Another opined that Ramon's performance is the reason why he's still in Madrid's Academy.

"No wonder Jacobo is 25 years old and still in the academy 😭😭😭,” he wrote.

A fan suggested that Jesus Vallejo, who has also struggled at the Bernabeu, might be better than Ramon.

“Jacobo” might actually be worse than Vallejo 😭😭 didn’t even know that was physically possible,” he posted.

Another opined that the 20-year-old made Real Madrid concede two goals.

"Jacobo just oozes negative aura...his shitty aura alone made us concede 2,” he tweeted.

One supporter suggested that Ramon shouldn't feature for Los Blancos again.

"Jacobo Ramon should never ever play for Real Madrid again, this guy can’t be a pro footballer.,” he shared.

A similar supporter claimed that Ramon might be Vallejo's regen.

"Barca got Messi regen in Yamal while we got Vallejo regen in Jacobo Ramon,” he tweeted.

Real Madrid secure a narrow win over Celta Vigo in the La Liga

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Los Blancos secured a slim 3-2 win over Celta Vigo to reduce the point gap to four points in the title race with leaders Barcelona. Ancelotti's side were close to blowing up a three-goal advantage but managed to secure all three points.

Madrid took the lead through Arda Guler in the 33rd minute, assisted by Lucas Vázquez. Their second goal came through a thunderous effort by Kylian Mbappe in the 39th minute following a pass from Jude Bellingham.

Also, Mbappe scored Madrid's third and his second goal of the game in the 48th minute, assisted by Guler. However, Javier Rodriguez reduced the deficit (3-1) in the 69th minute. Then, Williot Swedberg placed the ball past Thibaut Courtois to make the scoreline 3-2 in the 76th minute.

In the standings, Madrid has accumulated 75 points and Barcelona has secured four more (79) from the same number of games (34). However, the 2024-25 La Liga title could be decided when Real Madrid takes on Barcelona next weekend (Sunday, May 11).

