"Dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final" - Chris Sutton predicts outcome of Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton backed Liverpool to defeat Chelsea 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31.

Both sides will also face each other in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on February 25. They will be looking to gain a psychological advantage on Wednesday by securing all three points.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. They currently have 48 points from 21 games, five points above Manchester City, who have a game in hand. In contrast, Chelsea are struggling in ninth place with 31 points, 12 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Both sides are in decent form, with the Reds unbeaten in 10 games across competitions. Chelsea, on the other hand, have won their last three league games. However, each of their last seven meetings in all competitions resulted in draws.

Sutton made his prediction, writing (via BBC Sport):

"I am at Anfield for 5 Live for this one and it is a massive game for Liverpool. This is a dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final and it is a dangerous game for Liverpool after Klopp's announcement that he is leaving at the end of the season.

"Chelsea have won their past three Premier League games, so they are slowly getting there and finding some consistency. There have been some great games between these two teams down the years and I am not totally sure who will come out on top in this one."

He added:

"Given Chelsea's position in the table, they don't have as much riding on this and, if you ask their fans, they would probably rather win the cup final than this game. You still don't know what you are going to get from Pochettino's team, good or bad, and if it clicks they can cause Liverpool a few problems - but I am still going to go with a Liverpool win, although it will be very close."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-1

"His legacy is massive" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recently admitted he was sad to hear that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The German tactician made the shocking announcement on Friday, January 26.

Pochettino was asked to give his reaction to the news, to which he stated (as per GOAL)

"I was in shock. Today, I was working and received the news. It is really sad. We already missed him. When I was sacked from Tottenham, the first message I received was from him. The job he has done with Liverpool is amazing."

He continued:

"He wishes to rest and go away for a little bit. I think he deserves but it is sad for people who love football. He is a great character and Liverpool and English football will miss him.

"When he arrived, his first game was against us at White Hart Lane. We drew 0-0. His legacy is massive. I congratulate him and his coaching staff. He deserves the praise he will receive from now until the end of the season."

Klopp will depart Anfield as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history and will go down as a club legend. Since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, the 56-year-old has led the Reds to seven trophies, including the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.