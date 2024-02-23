"Drogba at 55>Chelsea current attack", "Lukaku could never" - Fans in awe of ex-Chelsea star's 'ice cold' goal in friendly

Fans are left in awe of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's spectacular goal during the Hope Charity Match in Qatar on Friday.

A team from British creator Chunkz are playing a friendly against a team of gamer Abo Flah. The purpose of the game is to support the cause of Education Above All.

Drogba, a part of Abo Flah's side, scored late in the game to make it 5-6 for his side. The Ivorian picked up the ball way outside the penalty area before gliding past the last man and also the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

Watch Drogba's goal:

Fans showered praise on Drogba for his eye-catching strike, with one tweeting:

"Drogba at 55>>>>>>>>>>>Chelsea current attack unit."

Another commented:

"See lovely first touch ... Lukaku could never."

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Wayne Rooney has lauded Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba is widely regarded as one of the best strikers to grace English football. During his two Chelsea spells, Drogba often took matters into his own hands, especially during big games.

He was a strong and stout presence in and around the penalty area and had the finish of a master striker. Wayne Rooney recently said that the Ivorian would have cost a fortune in today's market (via The Boot Room):

“He was a nightmare for defenders. When you talk about number nines now and you look at Haaland, probably the best two is Haaland and Kane, or the only two.

"They’re so difficult to find now, and I think Drogba is the perfect number nine. He had pace, power, could score with both feet, could head it, free-kicks. If Drogba was around now, he’d be worth a lot of money.”

Drogba made 381 appearances for the Blues across two spells, scoring 164 goals and providing 88 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League and four Premier League titles, among other trophies, at Stamford Bridge.